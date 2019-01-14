Edison Investment Research - Financials - Numis Corporation: Key themes from Numis's FY18 results were the continued growth in the corporate client base, significant investment in staff and other costs to support growth, and maintenance of its institutional client base following MiFID II implementation. Cost growth meant that while revenue reached a new record, profits were lower. Recent market trends suggest profits could be lower again this year and we have reduced our estimate accordingly. Looking beyond this, the investment in strengthening the franchise should mean that Numis is well placed to achieve further significant growth through market cycles.ISIN: GB00B05M6465

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...