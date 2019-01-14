Cyber Security 1 AB: CYBER1 Appoints Nick Viney As New Chief Executive Officer

- Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (the) () (Nasdaq First North: CYB1), an international leader in Cyber Security services today announces the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors of CYBER1 has appointed Nick Viney as CEO who joins CYBER1, after a successful career at McAfee. Mr Viney will replace Robert Brown who steps down from the role on the 1st February 2019.

Nick has a proven track record in both organisational and sales leadership. As a cyber security advocate, he joins CYBER1 at a critical phase in its evolution, after a record year in 2018. Nick has been recognised by his industry peers as an exceptional business executive who has worked for several of the largest global technology companies. He is 44 and left McAfee in late 2018 where he worked for the last 7 years, most recently as Regional Vice President for the UK, Ireland and South Africa.

In addition, Nick has closed some of the largest corporate and consumer cyber security deals over the last decade and managed a customer portfolio of nearly 150m users. He is a frequent speaker at industry events, publisher on hot topics and a regular global traveller.

Previous positions include senior management roles at Microsoft, Google and Arthur Andersen. Nick holds an MA in Modern History and MSc in Management Science from the University of Oxford.

Kobus Paulsen, Chairman, on the announcement of Nick Viney:

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of Nick as the new CEO. He will bring a wide range of experience relevant to our business, combined with a dedication to manage change and transformation in the Cyber Security business environment, which comes at a pivotal turning point in our growth story"

With the appointment of Nick, we secure a strong and proven leader for CYBER1 and we will now accelerate our strategy to drive growth and shareholder value. To ensure this development, the Board and management continuously review operational and structural metrics on the back of our increased focus on synergies within the Group and its existing network of relationships"

"I also want to take the opportunity to express my and the Board's gratitude to Robert who has served CYBER1 as its CEO since its listing on Nasdaq First North in September 2016. Under his stewardship CYBER1 has established itself as a market leader in the Cyber Security industry, with 11 successful acquisitions and record results in the last two quarters."

Nick Viney on his appointment:

"I am looking forward to joining CYBER1 which has a strong international reputation and is looking to expand its cyber security business across Europe and the US. I see exciting potential for its future development and look forward to continuing the outstanding growth achieved last year. Together with the existing leadership team, I will be looking at the CYBER1 execution model, acquisition strategy and international expansion plans over the coming months."

ABOUT CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North