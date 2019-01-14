EASYFAIRS NORTHERAL to Organize the Largest Safety & Security Event in Africa

ALGIERS, Algeria, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

SECURA North Africa 2019 is an annual B2B and B2G exhibition taking place in Algeria that contributes to business meetings between safety, fire, security & emergency equipment suppliers and North African private, public and governmental institutions.

This tradeshow was initially created to follow the amazing development of Algerian local industry needs in terms of safety & security but the strong support of Algerian authorities (the Event is organized under the Patronage of the Algerian Ministry of Interior) gave it an international reach and credibility.

The Managing Director of EASYFAIRS NORTHERAL, Olivier-Hicham Allard, explains: "The Algerian government unlocked massive investment budgets such as the 59 billion USD investment plan of its national Oil & Gas company Sonatrach or its brand new International Airport in Algiersfor700 million USD. The country is strongly pushing in a quite successful way to switch its importations into local manufacturing investments. Take the pharmaceutical industry, Algeria is Africa's #1 pharmaceutical market, currently worth 3.8 billion USD. Between 2008 and 2018 it went from 25 % to 65 %of pharmaceutical products locally manufactured. More than 120 pharmaceutical plants have been built that all require advanced safety & security equipment.And now the country is preparing to open its 1200 km of virgin coastline and its desert to tourism as last year only, the Algerian Ministry of Tourism approved 1800 touristic projects among which 260 new hotels, 74 motels, and 58 touristic resorts.The emergence of a strong national industrial capacity but also the geostrategic position of Algeria explains the immediate success of the Event."

The first Edition of SECURA North Africa took place in 2018 where 3667 unique professional visitors met 62 suppliers. The event generated onsite deals in construction projects, IPEs, perimeter protection, access control, fire prevention and firefighting, private security, cybersecurity, emergency and disaster equipment. But it is also an excellent platform for international companies in that sector looking for local representatives in Algeria and the North African region.

SECURA North Africa 2019 is taking place from 26 to 28 February 2019 in Algiers Exhibition Fairground. Over 5000 professionals and decision makers from North Africa will meet 80 exhibitors on 6000 m² and will be able to attend 30 free-to-attend conferences. For detailed information about the event or to register online, please visit www.securanorthafrica.com

