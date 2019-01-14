Hair Removal Devices Market Size Worth $3.4 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global hair removal devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period. Growth in beauty consciousness particularly among women has boosted the market. The male population is also following this trend due to rise in awareness about grooming. This factor is projected to further fuel the demand.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

High demand for noninvasive techniques for hair removal such as the laser treatment owing to its benefits, such as precision and saving time and money in the long run. Most hair removal devices can be used at home, which, in turn, is also contributing to the high demand for personal noninvasive grooming techniques.

Availability of technologically advanced products has also played an important role in positively impacting the growth of the market. New laser devices emit longer wavelengths of light, enabling them to focus only on the melanin present in hair follicles. This eliminates the risk of skin burns. These factors are expected to drive growth of the hair removal devices market over the years to come.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Hair Removal Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Laser, Intense Pulse Light), By End Use (Beauty, Dermatology Clinics, Home Use), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/hair-removal-devices-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Laser devices held the largest share of the hair removal devices market in 2017 owing to benefits such as painless treatment and rapid hair reduction

Diode lasers is a lucrative segment as these devices provide rapid hair reduction with minimum adverse effects

IPL systems also held a high market share in 2017 as these devices are more affordable than other devices

In 2017, beauty clinics dominated the market because a large number of women prefer rapid treatment sessions unlike dermatology clinics

Home use segment is anticipated to exhibit impressive growth over the forecast period due to easy availability of these devices through retail and online distribution channels

North America held the largest market share in 2017 due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in the number of hair reduction procedures in U.S.

held the largest market share in 2017 due to well-developed healthcare infrastructure and growth in the number of hair reduction procedures in U.S. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about advanced equipment and availability of affordable laser hair removal devices in China

is anticipated to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to increasing awareness about advanced equipment and availability of affordable laser hair removal devices in Some of the key market players include Cynosure Inc.; Solta Medical, Inc.; Lumenis; Alma Lasers; Syneron Medical Ltd.; Venus Concept Canada Corp.; and Cutera.

Connect with our analyst for specific inquiries

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Brain Tumor Diagnosis And Therapeutics Market - The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market was valued at USD 354.9 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.



The global brain tumor diagnosis and therapeutics market was valued at in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period. Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market - The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.



The global intracranial pressure monitoring devices market is expected to reach by 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. Fundus Cameras Market - The global fundus cameras market size was valued at USD 347.6 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period.



The global fundus cameras market size was valued at in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. Disposable Lead Wires Market - The global pulse oximeters market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015 and is projected to grow with CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global hair removal devices market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Hair Removal Devices Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Laser Diode Laser Nd: YAG Laser Alexandrite Laser Intense Pulse Light Other Energy-based

Hair Removal Devices End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Beauty Clinics Dermatology Clinics Home Use

Hair Removal Devices Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,Grand View Compass, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter