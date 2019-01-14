Dassault Aviation: Dassault Aviation renews agreement with the French Ministry of the Armed Forces to support SMEs

Dassault Aviation renews agreement with the

French Ministry of the Armed Forces to support SMEs

Mérignac, France, 14 January 2019 - Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation, and Florence Parly, French Minister of the Armed Forces, have signed the renewed agreement between Dassault Aviation and the Ministry of the Armed Forces for support to Defense SMEs. The event took place on the occasion of Mrs. Parly's visit today to Dassault Aviation's Mérignac facility. Dassault Aviation first signed this agreement in January 2014.

By signing this renewal, Dassault Aviation confirms its long-standing policy of supporting the hundreds of SMEs which partner it on military programs.

The French industrial fabric of which Dassault Aviation is a part has been patiently growing for decades, gaining and sharing knowledge, ways of working, business rules and design and production tools that are invaluable and must absolutely be protected. These competences, which stem from the production of all the generations of aircraft since 1945, are synonymous with technological sovereignty, as very few countries have them. They are also synonymous with growth: for example, more than 150 French SMEs have been offered development opportunities in connection with the RAFALE contract in India.

"As an industrial architect and complex systems integrator, Dassault Aviation knows it has a particular responsibility", said Eric Trappier. We are proud to contribute to the development of the formidable ecosystem of Defense SMEs. The clauses of the agreement we have just signed are a very appropriate continuation of the efforts made by prime manufacturers, in a more demanding economic environment than ever."

* * *

About Dassault Aviation:

With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.

https://www.dassault-aviation.com/ Twitter: @Dassault_OnAir (https://twitter.com/dassault_onair)

* * *

Press contacts:

Communication France

Mathieu Durand

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88

mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com (mailto:mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com)

For high-definition photos:

http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/ (http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/)

For high-definition videos:

http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/ (http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/mediaprovideo/)

Dassault Aviation: Dassault Aviation renews agreement with the French (http://hugin.info/143388/R/2231261/877109.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Dassault Aviation via Globenewswire

