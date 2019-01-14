Net Insight AB: Net Insight appointed as Career Company 2019

The jury's motivation for awarding Net Insight was as follows: "Net Insight works with Employer Branding with openness, trust and respect for the individual and for their employees. By cooperating and developing, with participation and responsibility for the employees' development opportunities, Net Insight is hereby appointed one of Sweden's Career Companies 2019."

"Our employees are key to Net Insight's success and we are very proud to once again be appointed a Career Company. It is an acknowledgment that we have succeeded with our efforts to make the company an attractive workplace," says Henrik Sund, CEO of Net Insight. "We need to attract the top talent to continue to be successful in the global media market that Net Insight is present in."





The selection started with around 1000 companies, government agencies, authorities, and municipalities based on certain basic criteria regarding the number of employees, turnover, and organization. During the next step, an expert panel rated all organizations according to criteria such as career web pages, presence on social media, student activities and attractiveness as an employer according to external measurements. A jury selected 100 employers as this year's Career Companies among the 200 employers who received the highest score in total.

For further information, please contact:

Henrik Sund, CEO Net Insight AB, +46 8 685 04 00, henrik.sund@netinsight.net



About Net Insight

Net Insight's vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software, and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight's offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight's solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net



Twitter: @NetInsight, twitter.com/NetInsight



LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/net-insight/



Attachment