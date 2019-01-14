Modified Starch Market Size Worth $15.36 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 5.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The global modified starch market size is expected to reach USD 15.36 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period. Higher adoption of convenience food coupled with huge demand from Asia Pacific is likely to augment the market. Growing consumer concern regarding health and nutrition along with preference for healthy diet is projected to be a major market driver. Surging demand for natural sweeteners in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks will further fuel the growth over the forecast period.

Companies are spending heavily on R&D for manufacturing effective water soluble modified starches, resulting in dynamic market conditions. Significant rise in product innovation to enhance product portfolio, gain access to untapped markets, and to avail synergetic benefits has created growth avenues for the market players. Companies have increased their presence across the value chain by integrating and diversifying their product portfolio. Companies such as Cargill, Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, and Roquette Frères are integrated at different stages of the value chain.

Technological advancements in India, China, and Brazil to develop innovative products are expected to create new opportunities for the growth of the modified starch market. Increasing government support to promote natural ingredients will open new avenues over the next seven years. The global market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period on account of consumption of the product in numerous applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, and coatings, adhesives, and biodegradable polymers among others.

Rising application of modified starch in textile industry is expected to drive the global market in near future. It is also use as a thickening agent in the paper industry. Increasing use of modified starches, such as starch graft copolymers, starch esters, starch ethers, and cationic starches, in textile industry will result in improving the penetration of the textile industry. These starches are used in printing and finishing applications in textiles and as substitute to polyvinyl alcohol.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Modified Starch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Starch Esters & Ethers, Resistant, Cationic, Pre-gelatinized), By Material, By Function, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025"

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, food and beverage application held the dominant market share of 37.6% in 2016

Cationic starch is expected witness significant market growth on account of their increasing penetration in the paper and textile industries. It is expected to expand at a 4.6% CAGR from 2017 to 2025

Several companies including Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Frères, Avebe, Roquette Group, and Ingredion Incorporated are investing heavily in R&D

Key players operating in the modified starch market are Cargill Foods, ADM, Ingredion, Tate & Lyle and Roquette. Strong presence of Cargill Foods in food and beverage and animal feed industries is expected help it maintain its substantial global market share in near future.

Grand View Research has segmented the global modified starch market on the basis of product, material, function, end-use, and region:

Modified Starch Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Starch Esters and Ethers Resistant Cationic Pre-gelatinized Others

Modified Starch Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Corn Cassava Wheat Potato Others

Modified Starch Function Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Stabilizers Thickeners Emulsifiers Binders Others

Modified Starch Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Food & Beverage Animal Feed Paper Pharmaceuticals Textiles Others

Modified Starch Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. Finland Netherlands Asia Pacific China India Japan Thailand Central & South America Brazil MEA



