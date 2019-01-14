Nasal Cannulae Market to Grow at 5.89% CAGR - In-depth Industry Analysis, Market Share Insights & Forecast Report: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Nasal Cannulae Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.89% by 2023 as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Nasal cannulae are a device used to deliver increased airflow or supplemental oxygen to patients who are finding it difficult to breathe on their own. A flexible lightweight tube comprises two small prongs at one end that is inserted inside the nostrils. Straight and flared cannula prongs are the two main types of oxygen nasal cannula. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the nasal cannulae market are the increasing respiratory disorders among the populace, the rising acceptance of disposable nasal cannulae, and the low-cost of high-flow cannulae. However, cross-contamination of reusable cannulas may restrain overall market growth in the years to come.

The market is segmented based on product type, application, and region. High-flow and low-flow nasal cannulae are the product types that could be explored in market in the forecast period. The high-flow nasal cannulae sector may account for the substantial share of nasal cannulae market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason could be the rising demand during respiratory failure, supports nasal oxygen therapy, and the growing demand to treat cardiogenic pulmonary edema, viral pneumonia, carbon monoxide poisoning, pulmonary embolism, interstitial pneumonia, and acute asthma. The market may be categorized based on end-users like ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), hospitals, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. The hospital sector may account for the substantial market share of nasal cannulae and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall sector could be the growing number of patients that rely on hospitals, help to procure nasal cannulas in bulk, offers advanced oxygen therapies during emergency treatment, and are sponsored by government organizations, reimbursement authorities, and other suppliers.



The nasal cannulae market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa). Globally, North America may account for the substantial market share of nasal cannulae and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the growing occurrence of chronic respiratory diseases like pulmonary embolism, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), pneumonia, and asthma. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of nasal cannulae in this region. The key players of the nasal cannulae market are Teleflex, Flexic are Medical, Smiths Medical, Medin Medical Innovations, Salter Labs, Allied Healthcare Products, HUM - Gesellschaftfür Homecare und Medizintechnik, and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. Global nasal cannulae market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.89% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America). The Global Market for nasal cannulae to 2023 offers detailed coverage of nasal cannulae industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading nasal cannulae producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the nasal cannulae.

Access 126page research report with TOC on "Nasal Cannulae Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-nasal-cannulae-market-outlook-2018-2023

Report contents include : Analysis of the nasal cannulae market including revenues, future growth, market outlook Historical data and forecast Regional analysis including growth estimates Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates. Profiles on nasal cannulae including products, sales/revenues, and market position Market structure, market drivers and restraints.



Key regions : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa South America



Key vendors : Teleflex Inc DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC Flexicare Medical Ltd Vyaire Medical, Inc. request free sample to get a complete list of companies



Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Gynecology Surgical Forceps Market



Infant Incubator Market



Fibrotic Bronchoscopy Market



Ophthalmology Amniotic Membrane Market



About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:



Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com



Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com



