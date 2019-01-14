GLORY is excited to announce that AMC Theatres has chosen Glory's CASHINFINITY CI-10 Compact Cash Automation System for their new Cash Accepting Automated Box Office. The Glory cash automation solution allows the AMC box office kiosks to accept cash payment, resulting in less guest time spent waiting to purchase tickets. The solution increases convenience and choice for guests while driving efficiency for theatre box office operations.

AMC is leading the industry with the introduction of the cash accepting kiosk. Previously, box office kiosks across the nation were limited to accepting credit or gift cards, any guest with a cash payment had to forgo that convenience and purchase through the box office cashier. With cash purchases still used by many guests for box office transactions at AMC, the Glory solution is an integral component of the guest experience plans moving forward.

For AMC Theatres, this means more focus on allowing guests the freedom to select their showtimes and seats on their own.

"The cash automation solution will enable guests to use a kiosk for virtually any ticket purchase transaction, which provides theatre teams more time to focus on delivering an exceptional experience by engaging with guests, answering questions, providing assistance, and less time selling tickets," said Mark Garcia, AMC Director of Operation Systems.

"Glory is proud to support AMC as they continue to delight their guests and provide a wonderful theatre experience." said Siôn Roberts, Executive Vice President for Glory's Retail Business in the Americas. "We're pleased that Glory's cash automation solution is an integral element of their strategy and look forward to working with AMC to build out their network."

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC (NYSE:AMC) is the largest movie exhibition company in the U.S., in Europe and throughout the world with more than 1,000 theatres and nearly 11,000 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty program, web site and smartphone apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. AMC operates among the most productive theatres in the United States' top markets, having the #1 or #2 market share positions in 22 of the 25 largest metropolitan areas of the United States, including the top three markets (NY, LA, Chicago). Through its Odeon subsidiary AMC operates in 14 European countries and is the #1 theatre chain in Estonia, Finland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Spain, Sweden and UK Ireland.

For more information, visit www.amctheatres.com.

About GLORY

As a global leader in cash technology solutions, we provide the financial, retail, cash center and gaming industries with confidence that their cash is protected and always working to help build a stronger business.

Our cash automation technologies and process engineering services help businesses in more than 100 countries optimize the handling, movement and management of cash. While we span the globe, we personally engage with each customer to address their unique challenges and goals enhancing staff efficiency, reducing operating costs and enabling a more rewarding customer experience.

Employing over 9,000 professionals worldwide with dedicated R&D and manufacturing facilities worldwide, GLORY is built on a rich customer-focused, technology-driven heritage spanning almost a hundred years.

For further information please visit www.glory-global.com or follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glory_global.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005069/en/

Contacts:

GLORY

Dan McGowan

Director of Marketing

+1.630.577.1034

+1.847.812.6753

dan.mcgowan@glory-global.com