Lolli and Pops Adopts TrueCommerce OneTime Supplier Enablement Solution to Power Omnichannel Programs

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019supplier enablement solution to power new omnichannel initiatives. The platform, integrated with Oracle Fusion and NCR Counterpoint business systems, will help Lolli and Pops expand relationships with suppliers and leading wholesalers.



"We were looking for a system that would help us automate labor-intensive processes while supporting specific business rules," said Siva Dharmaraj, Director of Technology with Lolli and Pops. "This was a must for our omnichannel programs. Only TrueCommerce checked all the boxes."

"TrueCommerce is reinventing its product family to help organizations do business in every direction," said TrueCommerce president Ross Elliott. "That is what forward-looking organizations like Lolli and Pops have in mind when they are designing their supply chain strategies. We are excited that this leading retailer values our approach and selected our platform to expand their commerce network."



OneTime is a part of TrueCommerce Foundry - a broad set of unified commerce services and apps that connects customers, suppliers, channels, and systems. This platform revolutionizes supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives through business partner to partner connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management .

For more information, visit: https://www.truecommerce.com/foundry

About Lolli and Pops

Lolli and Pops, Inc. is a mass-premium specialty retailer offering an assortment of confections, sweets, and gifts from around the world. As of December 2018, it operates 69 shops throughout the United States. Its headquarters is located at 111 Ellis Street, 5th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94102 where it was established in 2012.

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces, to your business system, and to whatever comes next. To stay ahead in today's dynamic global market, companies need to be able to do business in a lot of different directions at once. But too often, doing so means too many solutions and too much assembly required. For decades TrueCommerce has helped businesses be more connected, more supported, and more prepared for what's next. That's why thousands of companies - ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries - rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://www.truecommerce.com .

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov, TrueCommerce

703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce.com