Nordic ID Oyj: NORDIC ID RETAIL INNOVATION ENHANCES THE IN-STORE CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE- PRESENTED FOR THE FIRST TIME AT NRF

"It's always a pleasure to attend NRF. Our roots are in the retail market where we have been active over 30 years. During this time we have developed advanced technological capabilities to support leading-edge innovations. This year we are particularly excited to be here, as we are releasing our first solutions representing the Nordic ID Experience design philosophy. Nordic ID Experience incorporates the look and feel that we want our portfolio of devices and solutions as well as our brand to represent; Scandinavian minimalism with excellent usability and quality. Our aim is to offer solutions that are appealing and inspiring to use, and bring value added insights to our customers", says Juha Reima, CEO of Nordic ID.

In November 2018 Nordic ID launched the S/MART demo store in Espoo, Finland. Nordic ID S/MART is an unmanned store concept covering the end-to-end shopping process. The store is open until the end of January. All products are tagged with RFID tags. As part of automating traditional shop floor customer service, our solution provides the customer with additional product information digitally. This easily operated info desk serves the customer 24/7, on-demand.

At the NRF, the updated model of the info desk is released. This all-in -one version has an integrated reading area and touchscreen display for digital content. The customer introduces the tagged product onto the info desk reading area and the information is displayed on the screen next to the reading area. The customer is provided with information of the chosen product when he needs it, where he needs it. Nordic ID has created a new and effortless way of supporting the customer in selecting what products to purchase and catering to his needs of information.

"The Nordic ID Infodesk is a solution that enhances the customer experience in store. It is always at the customer's service, making additional information available when needed, if needed. The solution also brings elements of online shopping to the brick and mortar, taking the traditional store to the digital age", says Juuso Lehmuskoski, VP of Services & Solutions at Nordic ID.

From a shop owner's point of view, the info desk is a very simple and convenient way of enhancing the customer experience with elements that consumers are familiar with from webshops. The shop owner can serve the customer right away, all the time. The customer does not need to wait for sales staff to provide additional product information. Automating routine information lets sales staff concentrate on selling and handling more advanced customer requests.

The info desk, a free-standing touch table, displays product information as text, images or video as well as enables social media and webpage integration. The information has potential to support the promotion of up- and cross selling. It is also an efficient way of providing the customer an opportunity to engage with the brand.

