sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 14.01.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 598 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,263 Euro		-0,017
-6,07 %
WKN: A0X9LC ISIN: US3811191069 Ticker-Symbol: 7GB 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,277
0,308
13:45
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDEN MINERALS COMPANY0,263-6,07 %