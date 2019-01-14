3D NAND Flash Memory Market to Reach $99.77 Bn, Globally, by 2025 at 35.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increase inrequirement for data storage across consumer electronics & enterprise storage sectors, augmenteddemand for small-form factor in memory devices, rise inneed for lightweight memory design, and high durability of such storage in enterprises and automotive industries are expected to drive the growth of the global 3D NAND flash memory market.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, 3D NAND Flash Memory Market by Type (Single-Level Cell, Multi-Level Cell, and Triple-Level Cell), Application (Cameras, Laptop & PCs, Smartphone & Tablets, and Others), and End Users (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Enterprise, Healthcare, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2025. The report provides in-depth analyses of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share & estimations, top investment pockets, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global 3D NAND flash memory market garnered $9.06 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $99.77 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 35.3% from 2018 to 2025.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



High demand for data storage across consumer electronics & enterprise storage sectors coupled with increase in need for small-form factor in memory devices drives the growth of the market. Moreover, aggrandized requirement for lightweight memory design and robustness of enterprise storage systems, especially in automotive industries supplements the growth of the market. However, increased precision required during manufacturing and high manufacturing cost would hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in adoption of smart technologies in the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

Request Sample Report at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1782

Triple-level cell segment to be lucrative through 2025

Among types, the triple-level cell segment accounted for more than half of the total market share in 2017 and would continue its dominance through 2025, registering the fastest CAGR of 37.1% from 2018 to 2025. This is because triple-level cell flash offers a lower price per gigabyte as compared to SLC and MLC flash. The other types analyzed in the report include single-level cell and multi-level cell 3D NAND flash memory.

Smartphone & tablet segment to retain lion's sharethrough the forecast period

The smartphone & tablet segment contributed 46.9% of the total market share in 2017 and would remain dominant throughout the forecast period, registering the fastest CAGR of 37.0% through 2025. This is due to advancements in mobile technology and increase in penetration of smartphones. The report also analyzes camera, and laptop & PC, and other applications.

Consumer electronics segment to grab largest share, healthcare segment to grow fastest through 2025

The consumer electronics segment captured nearly half of the overall market share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period. It is the main end user of the 3D NAND flash memory market, because of its increased applications in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and cameras. However, the healthcare sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 38.2% during the forecast period. This is because 3D NAND flash memory caters to demand for storage of massive amount of data generated during healthcare monitoring.

Get Upto 25% Discount (valid till 31 Jan'19)

For Purchase Enquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1782

Asia-Pacific to remain dominant, LAMEA to grow the fastest through 2025

Asia-Pacific contributed 44% share of the total market revenue in 2017 and would continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased demand for lightweight memory design and enhanced durability. However, LAMEA would grow at the fastest CAGR of 37.3% from 2018 to 2025, due to the high adoption of devices integrated with 3D NAND flash memory chip across economies such as Brazil, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, and others. In addition, Israel and Turkey are the major consumers of 3D NAND flash memory in the Middle East.

Leading industry players

The key market players analyzed in the report include Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc., Micron Technology, Inc., Intel Corporation, Apple Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Advanced Micro Devices, STMicroelectronics, and SanDisk Corporation. These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Flexible AC Transmission System Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2023

Fiber Optics Cable Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017 - 2023

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com