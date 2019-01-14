A partnership to increase and facilitate the use of re-used spare parts.

Formalised on 13 January 2019 at the annual Indra Automobile Recycling Convention in Brussels.

The objective for both partners is to make it easier for Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) 4,000 authorized repairers in France to order and to commercialize all makes re-used spare parts.

To do this, Groupe PSA recommends that its networks use the PRECIS tool, integrated into Service Box, Groupe PSA's order portal. This tool, developed by Indra Automobile Recycling and Sidexa, offers both a better quality service and a turnkey solution for automotive repairers, in addition to guaranteeing the traceability of parts.

Integrating this service into Service Box allows Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) to offer its customers a complete range of parts from the circular economy, supplementing remanufactured and "Repair Return" parts.

At present, almost 380,000 re-used spare parts are available in the PRECIS tool, in stock and ready to be delivered to repair professionals. With an average of 1,820 orders per month, PRECIS has shown itself to be an essential tool for the profession.

In addition to the PRECIS tool's technical reliability, Indra Automotive Recycling's expertise guarantees high-quality fitting, storage and packaging, quality checks and cleaning. ELV centres deliver 90% of parts within 24 hours. By promoting the democratisation of re-used parts to the vehicle repair industry, these partners are driving energy transition.

For Véronique Morel, Senior Vice President of the Circular Economy Business Unit within PSA Aftermarket"Our strategy is to fulfil all customers' expectations worldwide, whatever their budget and the make or age of their vehicle. This partnership makes it easier for our networks to promote re-used parts and thus to respond to customers' demand for a cheaper and responsible offer. It contributes to the campaign we launched to increase sales of parts from the circular economy not only re-used but also remanufactured and repaired parts."

Loïc Bey-Rozet, CEO of INDRA AUTOMOBILE RECYCLING says, "Our PRECIS system, dedicated to second-hand replacement parts, was designed to allow all stakeholders-from the consumer to the repairer via the insurer-to benefit financially and help the environment. The success of our PRECIS platform with Groupe PSA networks will be one of the key indicators in demonstrating that the automotive sector is fully embracing the circular economy."

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers innovative mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its "Push to Pass" Strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global car maker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

About Indra Automobile Recycling

Indra Automobile Recycling, is a French company based in Villefontaine in the Rhône-Alpes region. With 200 employees and a turnover of 45 million euro in 2017, the Group, with a 50/50 share distribution between Renault and Suez, is revolutionising vehicle recycling with its forward-looking perspective in terms of environmental and social issues. For 30 years, Indra Automobile Recycling has been a major French stakeholder in the (almost) closed-loop circular economy, promoting the organisation of the supply of raw materials and second-hand replacement parts. It is also involved in processing end-of-life vehicles or vehicles that have been involved in an accident, no matter where they come from. Drawing on its experience, the Group has also exported its knowledge, winning a tender in Morocco to study and organise end-of-life vehicle procedures and is currently working on other business cases abroad.

