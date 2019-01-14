American Diversified Holdings Corp.: www.TheCBDKlub.com and www.CBDHEMPEXPERTS.com Enter Into a Broad Range Product Development Agreement Providing Private Labeling for Over 100 CBD Products

New Alliance Includes CBD Products For Both Pets and Humans Launching www.TheCBDKlub.com Into The $22 Billion CBD Industry

DEL MAR, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC PINK: ADHC) today announced that www.TheCBDKlub.com and www.CBDHempExperts.com have reached an agreement to private label a variety of CBD products for resale on www.TheCBDKlub.com's e-commerce platform. All products are expected to be on display at the upcoming www.CANNACON.ORG/Seattle trade show on Jan 31, 2019.

www.CBDHempExperts.com is one of the world's largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp derived CBD products. All products are manufactured using the highest quality industrial hemp in FDA registered, insured and GMP compliant facilities. CBD experts are on board to assist partners in product development, graphic design and brand building.

All products will be private labeled all with our own "www.THECBDKLUB.com" logos and product support information. Also included in the partnership is future order processing, packaging, invoicing, product support and delivery.

David A. Day, ADHC's Cannabis Advisory Board ("CAB") Member worked the TheCBDKlub team and The CBDHempExpert's staff to create and design a line of products that are uniquely suited for today's CBD customers both pets owners and humans. Purchase orders have been placed and graphic designers are working to finish the private labels in time for the upcoming CANNACON trade show in Seattle starting on January 31, 2019.

"CBDHEMP Experts are a perfect partner for www.TheCBDKlub.com. They manufacturer a high quality product with excellent packaging, commented David A. Day ADHC's "CAB" member. " In Additional to having a broad selection of over 100 CBD products, their FDA compliant facility offers high level of regulatory compliance. We are very excited to hit the ground running at the CANNACON show coming up soon," concluded Mr. Day.

"All the pieces are coming together for www.TheCBDKlub.com, We now have a great supply, packaging and private labeling partner providing a turn key solution to support our e-commerce platform. Currently, we are interviewing several Cannabis Influencers with extensive Social Media Presence in the health, wellness and alternative medical area as ADHC's Cannabis Advisory Board ("CAB") members," Commented ADHC. "Shareholders will be informed soon as more significant developments regarding adding extremely well known Cannabis experts to our Board. In todays' social media driven environment having top Cannabis Influencers attached to our brand will provide www.TheCBDKlub.com with invaluable market visibility and brand awareness that would take years to develop organically," concluded ADHC.

The current capital structure for ADHC has not changed since the recent updates to OTCMARKETS.com. ADHC has no plans at this time to issue any further shares or to dilute the company in any manner.

SHARES OUTSTANDING 798mm

MARKET VALUE $4.2 Based upon most recent price of .0057

SHARES IN THE FLOAT 330mm

FLOAT VALUE $1.88mm

Recently, Goldman Small Cap Research issued a research report on the Company. The report includes a 'speculative-buy' rating with a target price-per-share of $0.15 (fifteen cents). The report provides an in-depth overview and analysis of ADHC's two operating divisions, www.AuracisMigraine.com (Migraine Bio-Device) and www.TheCBDKlub.com (Cannabis E-commerce Platform). To view the report, along with disclosures and disclaimers, visit http://www.GoldmanResearch.com. The Goldman report features an in-depth analysis of the AURACIS TM patented non-opioid pain management technology using Transcutaneous Electric Nerve Stimulation (TENS) to treat severe migraines. This procedure is derived from the OMEGA surgical procedure which has been established as extremely successful in treating severe migraines. "This report will give shareholders and other interested parties and comprehensive picture of both our current operation business, the market environment, and our growth potential, Goldman's has resulted in a $.15 per share stock price estimate as our business develops," commented ADHC. About Goldman Small Cap Research: Founded in 2009 by former Piper Jaffrey analyst and mutual fund manager Rob Goldman, Goldman Small Cap Research produces sponsored and non-sponsored small cap and microcap stock research reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters. Goldman Small Cap Research is not in any way affiliated with Goldman Sachs & Co.

ADHC is a holding company that provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice, and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap private and public companies that have proven revenues and business models. AURACIS TM is a patented bio-device company utilizing Trans-cutaneous electric nerve stimulation (TENS) for migraine pain management. www.AuracisMigraine.com www.TheCBDKlub.com is a unique Ecommerce platform connecting consumers suppliers manufacturers and growers of Cannabis with emphasis on CBD for both humans and pets.

This press release contains forward-looking statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's plans to change and are in no way intended to guarantee that the Company will be successful in executing its plans. common stock currently trades on the over-the-counter under the symbol ADHC. This press release in no way constitutes any recommendation regarding the securities of ADHC or its affiliates. Any person reading this press release is advised that this release should be considered in the light of all facts and circumstances regarding the business and financial condition and prospects of ADHC, and no reference has been made that this release contains all information.

