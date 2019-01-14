HomeExchange Merges Several Home Swapping Communities and Becomes a Leading Force in The Hospitality Industry

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and Executive Chairman Charles-Edouard Girard announced the launch of the new HomeExchange, which merges several communities under one global brand and vision.

HomeExchange unveils an updated website and an international brand identity that embodies its vision and values as a hospitality market innovator. By offering a space where users can host and stay, without money changing hands, HomeExchange is now openly challenging rental platforms.

This new version of HomeExchange is the first home sharing program with all-inclusive premium guarantees. Members can now benefit from additional identity verification, improved cancellation support, property damages covered up to about $1.2 million and 24/7 worldwide assistance. This unprecedented level of safety and comfort, combined with features that simplify and broaden the exchange possibilities, will allow the community to thrive and grow.

"Staying in paid accommodation is increasingly perceived as cold and impersonal. Since it is based on free hospitality, HomeExchange offers a whole new experience: to stay in real, authentic homes, and to feel welcomed as more than simply a guest," said Emmanuel Arnaud, CEO of HomeExchange.

The new brand reflects the HomeExchange mission: to challenge the hospitality industry by providing travelers with a more welcoming and authentic travel experience, offering users unique accommodations to a community of over 400,000 homes worldwide. Now, more than ever, HomeExchange stands for what it brings to the global consumer: a warm and personal way to travel that is unparalleled by any other.

"This is just the beginning: HomeExchange combines affordability, human values, and sustainability. From Baby Boomers to Millenials, we expect a million users in the next two years," said Charles-Edouard Girard, Executive Chairman of HomeExchange.

About HomeExchange:

As the global leader and most trusted home exchange community in the world, HomeExchange offers authentic, sustainable, and affordable vacation opportunities for everyone to enjoy, by exchanging their homes. After having successfully grown their first company, GuesttoGuest, CEO Emmanuel Arnaud and President Charles-Edouard Girard raised a total of $43 million USD and acquired Trampolinn, Itamos, HomeForExchange, HomeForHome, and Knok. In 2017, they added to their portfolio the American pioneer HomeExchange, then the Canadian EchangedeMaison. 2018 marked a turning point, when these communities were united under their flagship brand, HomeExchange. The company has 100 team members and headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and Paris, France.

