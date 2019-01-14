Quatrro Announces the Launch of an Exclusive Website for its Technical Services Offerings

ATLANTA, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a channel friendly transformation partner for VARs and MSPs across the U.S., today announced the launch of its exclusive website, http://www.quatrrotech.com, for its technical services offerings. The new website is part of the company's newly enhanced and expanded digital marketing strategies and offers visitors a customized experience with enhanced navigation and search functions, videos and educational content and greater insights into the company's technical services.

To provide the best user experience to VARs/MSPs, the new website is optimized for all digital devices, including desktop and mobile. Over time, Quatrro will be adding more informative and enriching content to the site, including videos, blogs, thought leadership articles and white papers. The intent is to develop a comprehensive online repository of Quatrro's two decades of knowledge and experience in the technical space.

Commenting on the new website, Charles Harmornick, President, Quatrro Business Support Services, said, "As Quatrro has evolved and grown over the last several years, we've identified the need for a refreshed digital presence to better reflect the breadth of our portfolio and communicate our overall value proposition." Charles further added, "We are thrilled to debut our new website to VARs/MSPs across the U.S. who are looking to build a reliable and scalable practiceby implementing technological backbones in their daily operations with our world-class technology services, and support. The launch of the new website is another step in providing our clientele with the best resources we can to enable them to grow their business."

Quatrro's new website will be regularly updated with business updates, events, informative content, media references and press releases. Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up for direct emails from the company at https://www.quatrrotech.com .

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro)

Quatrro Business Support Services, one of the leading businesses under the Quatrro brand, consists of a range of affordable end-to-end business support services aimed at meeting the needs of small to medium-sized businesses while also scaling to meet the needs of enterprise organizations. We are a preferred channel friendly partner for VARs/MSPs and committed to Service Levels across multiple service parameters. Our white-label, partner-branded offers can be provisioned and branded under the company name and specifications of the resellers enabling them to scale, go -to- market quickly, and increase their revenue without incremental investments. Our scope of services includes billing and revenue management services, SMB Helpdesk, Server Management, Network Management, Desktop Management and NOC services.

Media Contacts:

U.S. Contact:

Kristen Flasch

Vice President - Marketing & Sales Support

Quatrro Business Support Services

Kristen.Flasch@quatrro.com



Global Contact:

Shilpa Tandon

Manager - Market Development

Quatrro Global Services

Shilpa.Tandon@quatrro.com

