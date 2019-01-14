UAE Baby Food Market is Expected to Reach AED 203 Million in Terms of Revenues by the Year Ending 2022: Ken Research

GURUGRAM, India, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing proportion of women in workforce in UAE is expected to increase the demand for baby food products in UAE.

Innovation in the baby food products is expected to attract new customers and thereby leading to an increase in the retail sales.

Growth in E-commerce has been a major factor contributing to the growth of UAE baby food market revenues.

Product Innovation: Newer baby food products such as camel milk based formula and halal baby foods have been growing popular in the UAE. In addition to this, new ways of packaging are also attracting multiple consumers than usual. The market also saw a trend in the usage of baby food pouches, primarily due to their flexibility among customers and ease of use. The prime reason behind receptiveness of buyers towards innovative baby food products is that along with increasing variety and changing trends, parents have begun preferring tasty and healthy baby food alternatives in comparison to the conventional infant formula and dried baby food.

Internet Retailing is said to Increase the Demand: Internet retailing is expected to contribute the most towards the growth of the baby food products within the region. Since people in UAE demand higher convenience while grocery shopping, majority of the baby food companies have started to shift their focus towards improving online distribution channels for purchasing baby food via their company websites. Apart from that, modern grocery retailers have successfully begun selling products through their online web portals to capitalize on the trend in UAE region. Increasing digitization is acting as a catalyst and is further pushing consumers more towards purchasing through internet retailing.

Advices from Health Experts and Reviews of Other Buyers: Parents are utmost cautious while purchasing baby food for their children and consider various factors before selection of the appropriate product. The parents greatly rely on the advice that is offered to them by family doctors, child doctors and health experts for purchasing the appropriate baby food for children. Moreover, they also rely greatly on the reviews of other customers who have purchased those products before. They consult their friends, relatives and online websites before actually making the final decision. It is expected to remain the same over long term.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication "UAE Baby Food Market Outlook to 2022 - By Category (Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, Milk Formula and Other Baby Food), By Inorganic and Organic Baby Food, By Region (Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Sharjah, Dubai, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain)" believe that the baby food Market in UAE has been growing and is expected to expand further majorly due to focus on organic baby food, ideal marketing strategies, switch to local processing or manufacturing, adopt internet retailing and bring innovative products to the table. The market is expected to register a positive CAGR of 7.4% in terms of retail sales during the forecast period 2017-2022.

https://www.kenresearch.com/consumer-products-and-retail/baby-care/uae-baby-food-market/175029-95.html

Key Segments Covered

- By Food Category

Dried Baby Food

Prepared Baby Food

Milk Formula

Other Baby Food

- Nature of Food

Inorganic Baby Food

Organic Baby Food

- By Region

Abu Dhabi

Ajman

Sharjah

Dubai

Fujairah

Ras Al Khaimah

Umm Al Quwain

- By Channels of Distribution

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Independent Small Grocers

Health and Beauty Specialist

Other Foods

Non Grocery Specialist

Internet Retailing

Key Target Audience

Baby Product Manufacturers

Baby Product Distributors

Government Agencies

Baby Food Store Retailing

NGO's Supporting Baby Food and Care

Pharmaceutical Stores

Online Sales and Retailing Agencies

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period : 2012-2017

2012-2017 Forecast Period: 2017-2022

Companies Covered:

Nestle SA

Danone Group

Abbott laboratories Inc.

Other Companies (Kraft Heinz Co, Hipp GmBH & Co Vertrieb KG and Hero Group GmBH)

