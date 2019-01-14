Auth0 Now Available on AWS Marketplace

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 14, 2019today announced the public availability of its Identity-as-a-Service. Customers can now add the cost of an Auth0 Enterprise Subscription to their Amazon Web Services (AWS) bill and gain fast, flexible access to cloud-based identity management.



Auth0 is also an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network, which allows it to be hosted on or integrated with AWS. APN Advanced Technology Partners have demonstrated their commitment to AWS and deliver unique value to its customers. Auth0 will also take advantage of APN's many benefits and framework for growth within AWS Marketplace, including technical training opportunities, business growth, and sales/marketing enablement.



Auth0's availability on AWS Marketplace makes it even more accessible to developers who need an extensible identity solution for new applications. Auth0 is quick to implement and easy for AWS customers to purchase so developers can easily get new applications up-and-running. An Enterprise Subscription to Auth0's highly scalable identity platform includes: Custom Domains, Unlimited Social Identity Providers, Unlimited Enterprise Identity Providers, HIPAA/BAA compliance, Single Sign On, and many other features.

"Working with AWS offers us a powerful opportunity to continue expanding the global reach of our Universal Identity Platform," said Eric Snyder, Senior Director of Partners at Auth0. "Enterprises can focus on innovation and achieve faster time-to-value by outsourcing their identity management to Auth0 for any audience, whether customers, business partners, employees, or even machines."



For more information on the Auth0 Enterprise Subscription, please visit: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/pp/B07MMWS4HN .



About Auth0

Auth0, a global leader in Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS), provides thousands of enterprise customers with a Universal Identity Platform for their web, mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and internal applications. Its extensible platform seamlessly authenticates and secures more than 1.5B logins per month, making it loved by developers and trusted by global enterprises. The company's U.S. headquarters in Bellevue, WA, and additional offices in Buenos Aires, London, Tokyo, and Sydney, support its customers that are located in 70+ countries.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Kasia Hall

Matter for Auth0

auth0@matternow.com

971-246-7898

Nana Rodaki

Racepoint Global for Auth0, EMEA

auth0@racepointglobal.com

+44 (0) 20 8811 2132