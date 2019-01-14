Cadenza Innovation Founder to Lead Discussions on Climate Change and Energy Transformation at Davos

DAVOS-KLOSTERS, Switzerland, Jan. 14, 2019is pleased to announce that Founder and CEO, Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud, will drive discussions on climate change and new business models to fuel the adoption of clean technologies at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meetingin Davos.



The only two-time Technology Pioneer winner, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud will guide these conversations as part of her co-chair role on the World Economic Forum's Global Future Council on Energy. Her company, Cadenza Innovation, is an internationally recognized provider of safe, low cost, high-performance lithium-ion-based (Li-ion) energy storage technology platforms for license to battery manufacturers for use in electric vehicles, utility grids and other end markets.

Recognized as the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation, the World Economic Forumis committed to improving the state of the world. Independent and impartial, the Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

Taking place January 22-25, the Forum's prestigious invite-only event brings together more than 100 governments, top executives of the foremost global companies, the most prominent thought leaders, and the disruptive voices of the Forum's Young Global Leaders, Global Shapers and Technology Pioneers. With the ongoing close collaboration of the Network of Global Future Councils, the solution-oriented meeting has launched numerous initiatives of global importance.

"Cadenza Innovation is proud to deliver safer, more powerful, more cost-effective and more sustainable technology to manufacturers targeting sectors critical to solving the complexities and challenges in the global energy transition to sustainability," said Dr. Lampe-Onnerud. "I am honored to fulfill my role as Global Future Council co-chair and engage with world leaders in open, frank discussions on how the current energy paradigm can quickly utilize new technologies to enable cost-effective sustainable solutions - an issue that's paramount for the future of our nation and the world. When we work together, remarkable things happen. And Davos provides an environment for transformative collaboration to occur."

2018 Partnerships - Looking to 2019 and Beyond

Last year was one of great accomplishments for Cadenza Innovation. In the fall, Cadenza Innovation and Shenzhen BAK Power Battery Co., Ltd.plans to manufacture Li-ion cells and modules based on Cadenza Innovation's supercell architecture. Several months earlier, Cadenza Innovation was awarded funding for a demonstration project to further New York State's nation-leading clean energy goals and support Governor Andrew M. Cuomo's energy storage target of 1500 megawatts in New York State by 2025. Based on the company's supercell technology, the initiative will showcase a stand-alone system that includes a rack-mounted 200kWh, 50kW battery storage unit. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) is funding the demo, which will be located at the New York Power Authority's (NYPA) headquarters in White Plains.

Founded in 2012 by lithium-ion battery experts with more than 125 patents, Cadenza Innovation is capitalizing on its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise and partner network to establish itself as a leader in low cost, safe and energy dense storage solutions. Licensing its technology for immediate access, company executives have held key roles at lithium-ion battery cell, pack and system provider Boston-Power, investment firm Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other globally respected organizations. Cadenza Innovation is backed by more than $10 million in Series A investment led by Golden Seeds and has earned funding from the U.S. Department of Energy and the states of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts.

