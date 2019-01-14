Thermon Group Holdings, Inc.: Thomas Cerovski Named Senior Vice President, Global Sales

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: THR) ("Thermon" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Thomas N. Cerovski as Senior Vice President, Global Sales. He will be responsible for driving the Company's commercial strategy and profitable revenue growth. Mr. Cerovski will report to Bruce Thames, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Tom brings decades of leadership in the energy industry and distinguished commercial and operational experience to this role. His knowledge of our customers and international experience will add to Thermon's strength in the market and adds depth to our senior management team. We are very excited to welcome Tom to the Thermon family and look forward to his contributions," said Thames.

Mr. Cerovski brings more than 25 years of energy industry leadership experience in positions ranging from engineering, product management, sales, business development, and business unit management. In this role, he will manage the Company's overall commercial organization and also spearhead Thermon's expansion into new geographic and end-use markets, especially with the Company's latest products and solutions. Prior to joining Thermon, Mr. Cerovski held executive positions with General Electric, Wayne Fueling Systems, Dover Fueling Solutions, and Trojan Battery Company. Tom holds a Bachelor of Science from Montana State University, a Master of Science from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University.

About Thermon

Through its global network, Thermon provides highly engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Thermon's products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature maintenance, environmental monitoring and surface snow and ice melting. Thermon is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit www.thermon.com.

