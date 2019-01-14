Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their article on the best strategies for leveraging patient journey mapping to improve patient experience.

As healthcare organizations have realized the importance of patient-centered care for achieving high-quality and cost-effective health care, leaders and pharmaceutical companies responsible for driving patient centricity are focussing on strategies to improve the patient experience. They are leveraging patient journey mapping to improve support and enhance communication throughout the experience as it makes a huge difference in the growth graph of healthcare organizations. Moreover, if the patient's needs and demands are not met, the communication breaks down and the patients feel lost and vulnerable.

Understanding patient behavior is crucial for any organization to make significant decisions and interact with patients. Organizations need to know why patients make certain decisions and interact with their business to provide excellent clinical and administrative experiences. Lack of communication from administrative departments, can abstain potential customers from becoming patients, lose contacts with current patients, and result in 50% lower return on marketing investment for top pharmaceutical companies

The ability to collect and use patient journey data is crucial for healthcare marketers to identify workflow issues, highlight systemic themes, and recurring issues.

Strategies for leveraging patient journey mapping to improve patient experience:

Make your organization's website patient-centric

The website of any healthcare organization should ensure that it serves the needs of patients. It should possess vital information displayed in an easy manner and strategic calls-to-action to tap into the mindset of the patient. Patient-centric websites helps the prospective patients to be just a click away from what they need. This initiates the patient journey mapping and drives critical first impression apart from beginning a positive or negative patient experience.

Patient referrals outside of primary care providers due to factors such as technology, geography, or other circumstances often leads to a breakdown in communication. This affects overall outcomes and has financial implications for healthcare organizations.

Ensure your calls to action are an impeccable experience

Patients should easily be able to connect to your organization when they are calling for an appointment or scheduling services online and experience the ease of access. Healthcare organizations should ensure that their services do not involve lengthy hold times and arduous steps.

Negative patient interactions often lead to poor or inconsistent communications.

Clearly communicate the next steps to patients

In the intent and experience phase of patient journey mapping, it is vital for pharmaceutical companies to make their patients understand the step that may occur after a certain action. Having a clear communications protocol to guide patients through the scenario that may come next, makes them feel important and enhances patient experience.

Many times, healthcare organizations leave a patient with a feeling of "what's next?" This can enhance feelings of uncertainty in the patient's mind and can result in fewer return visits or readmissions.

