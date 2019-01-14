Edison Investment Research - Industrial Support Services - De La Rue: De La Rue continues to pursue a strategy that is transitioning the company to a less capital-intensive operation with a more diverse customer base and revenue streams, incorporating more embedded technology and IP. Underlying progress is apparent although masked by the disposals and the recent loss of the UK passport contract. The strengthening of the balance sheet enables appropriate M&A to augment what we expect to be a resumption of organic sales growth from FY21. The current rating implies scepticism but this should improve as growth prospects are recognised. In the meantime, the healthy dividend yield provides support for investors.ISIN: DLARQV291118

