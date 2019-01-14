Topping off a great week for the British next generation utility platform, BBOXX won the Zayed Energy Prize after receiving funding from the Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers fund to speed up roll out of its platform in Rwanda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo.British next generation utility platform BBOXX has secured investment of $31 million from the Africa Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) fund in return for a minority stake in the firm's branches in Rwanda, Kenya and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The cash boost capped a successful week for the London-based ...

