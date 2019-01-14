The "Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to the Netherlands retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing the Netherlands retail industry.
Improving economic conditions led to an increase in consumer confidence, thereby aiding household consumption. Retail sales in the country reached 120.2 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2017-2022 to reach 139.1 billion by the end of 2022.
Select Findings
- An improving economy and employment rate to drive retail growth
- Improving household consumption to aid retail growth
- Improving housing market drives growth in furniture and floor coverings
- Furniture floor coverings register the strongest growth
- Discretionary items register strong growth in the forecast period
- Online to register the highest growth over the next five years
- Changing consumer preferences major investments drive growth through online
- Online sales will almost double between 2017 and 2022
Topics Covered
- Key Findings
- The State of the Nation
- The State of Retail
- Clothing Footwear
- Food Grocery
- Electricals
- Health Beauty
- Home
- Others
- Definitions
- Methodology
