The "Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Retailing in the Netherlands, Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2022 provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to the Netherlands retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing the Netherlands retail industry.

Improving economic conditions led to an increase in consumer confidence, thereby aiding household consumption. Retail sales in the country reached 120.2 billion in 2017 and are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 3% during 2017-2022 to reach 139.1 billion by the end of 2022.

Select Findings

An improving economy and employment rate to drive retail growth

Improving household consumption to aid retail growth

Improving housing market drives growth in furniture and floor coverings

Furniture floor coverings register the strongest growth

Discretionary items register strong growth in the forecast period

Online to register the highest growth over the next five years

Changing consumer preferences major investments drive growth through online

Online sales will almost double between 2017 and 2022

Topics Covered

Key Findings

The State of the Nation

The State of Retail

Clothing Footwear

Food Grocery

Electricals

Health Beauty

Home

Others

Definitions

Methodology

