Payments Landscape in Sweden: Opportunities and Risks to 2022 report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Swedish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including credit transfers, cash, direct debits, cards, and cheques during the review-period (2014-18e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2018e-22f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Select Findings

Digital banks also made inroads into Sweden during the review period. German mobile-only bank N26 launched operations in the country in November 2018. The bank offers a free standard account for individual customers and the N26 business account in Sweden, which comes with a free Mastercard debit card and cashback of 0.1%. The bank has plans to launch its premium N26 Black and N26 Metal cards in Sweden.

To benefit from the growing preference for alternative payments, banks and payment service providers are launching new payment services. In November 2018 Google launched its mobile payment solution Google Pay in Sweden.

The Swedish payments market has seen consolidation, with a series of sales and acquisitions during the review period. To offer integrated and omnichannel solutions, Ingenico purchased acquirer and payment service provider Bambora in November 2017.



Topics Covered

Market Overview

Executive Summary

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure Regulation

Companies Featured

Swedbank

SEB

Nordea

Svenska Handelsbanken

ICA Banken

Ikano Bank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Diners Club

