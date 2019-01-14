Eight Industry Trends to Drive Programme for Gastech 2019

HOUSTON, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Gastech, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the global gas, LNG & energy industries, has announced eight key industry trends driving the conference programme for the next event, to be held from 17-19 September 2019 in Houston. Those interested in speaking need to apply before 8 February.

Attracting more than 35,000 attendees, including 3,500 conference delegates, the Gastech conference is an extraordinary gathering of the most influential and progressive energy leaders from across the full value chain of the global gas industry.

Given that energy consumption is set to expand by at least 25 per cent by 2040, the gas industry is teetering on the threshold of an exciting new era. No single energy source can meet this rising level of consumption and the 'dash for gas' is set to continue as policy makers and end users seek cleaner energy solutions to satisfy demand.

Eight key industry trends being pushed to the forefront of the conference programme are:

The new geopolitics of energy: The vast and fast paced changes in the energy sector mean organisations across the value chain are having to navigate challenges arising at the nexus of energy and geopolitics such as the 2020 IMO Emissions Cap and the North American Shale Revolution Security of demand: If the industry of old used to only compete for access to resources, the sector of the future will have to compete for access to customers. What are the new business models for a new energy landscape? Downstream evolving: With gas playing an ever-more strategic role as a fuel for industrial processes, it's certain to become a new era of technical partnerships and joint ventures. CO2 recycling, the future energy supplier landscape and meeting the growing demand of ethane are some of the topics to be discussed in Houston . The emerging role of the trading houses: The recent rise in flexible supplies means more trading opportunities, as uncontracted cargoes need a home. In 2017, the number of LNG spot cargoes sold reached 1,100 for the first time. Contracts, trading and pricing will all be put under the spotlight at Gastech 2019. Future proofing the operating model: Companies need to innovate at scale to create intelligent organizations equipped to compete for future customers. The technical programme will study advances in equipment and technology that can improve predictability, productivity and efficiency at all stages of the upstream value chain. Implementing a workforce and talent model fit for the future: Workforce strategies to recruit, develop and retain the right talent will be analysed to support those employees needing to work in new ways, develop new skills and work with a wider range of technologies. New commercial constructs to promote investment: The development of destination free and gas indexed US LNG exports challenges the traditional features of fixed delivery, oil-indexed supply agreements. Sellers need lasting agreements, but buyers now want shorter, flexible deals. What new business models can help, and what does the future energy supplier landscape look like? Greater industry wide collaboration: Whilst the industry has been conservative in its approach and pace of adoption of partnership concepts that are widely proven elsewhere, the pivot to the 'new' in the industry will provide plenty of opportunities for greater industry wide collaboration when it comes to local content, HSSE and CSR.

Over 400 speakers are expected to join the final programme, comprising a unique mix of ministers and policy makers, C-level executives, research teams, project managers and pioneering innovators and engineers. Speakers can apply at http://www.gastechevent.com/speak.

About Gastech 2019

Gastech exhibition and conference; USA,Houston-Texas; 17-19 September 2019; http://www.gastechevent.com

Gastech has united the global Gas, LNG and Energy industry for over 45 years, Its reputation, importance and influence are internationally understood.

Everything it has achieved has been due to the industry's support and an agenda as a whole that strategically locates itself to be at the center of the industry's focus.

Gastech attracts NOC's, IOC's, Utility companies, EPC contractors, E & P companies, Service companies, Technology providers, Shipbuilders and manufacturers for progressive discussions, business transactions and cross sector collaboration.

The Gastech Conference features a wealth of content for both strategically and technically minded executives. It is a celebration of the successes, stories and strategies driving and

progressing the upstream, midstream and downstream value chains for the global gas, LNG and energy industries and associated sectors. The programme is developed in consultation with the Gastech Governing Body - a senior, select group of around 70 industry professionals, representing the full global gas & LNG supply chains and features 100+ original and insightful sessions tailored to both the strategic and technical communities. Call for papers is currently underway and industry professionals who are interested in presenting at the 2019 conference can now submit their abstracts before 8 February 2019

The conference includes an extensive range of strategic and technical sessions:

STRATEGIC SESSIONS:

Gaining the Social License to Operate

The North American Shale Revolution: Where in the World is Next?

Contracts, Trading & Pricing

European Storage

FSRUS

Hydrogen as a Utility

Meeting Growing Demand for Ethane

New Business Models for a New Energy Landscape

Advances in Equipment & Technology

Automation Digitalisation & AI in Energy

Climate Policy Impacts on the Gas Industry

TECHNICAL SESSIONS:

Drilling Completions & Wellbore Management

Conventional Offshore E&P

Flaring Reduction

Container Storage

Floating LNG - Liquefaction and Regasification

Gas Processing Technology

Gas Quality

CO2 Recycling

Combined Heat & Power (CHP) Development

Ethane Transportation and Supply

Future Developments for Gas & LNG-Powered Transport

HSSE

Local Content & Corporate Social Responsibility

New Business Models for a New Energy Landscape

