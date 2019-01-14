Regulatory News:

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for the PEA-PME plan), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, announces the half-yearly report of its liquidity contract with Oddo Cie as at 31 December 2018.

Information relating to liquidity agreement entrusted by Balyo to Oddo Corporate finance, on 31 December 2018 the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 24,581

31,436.45

It is recalled that on the last report on 3 July 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 18,782

43,004.45

ABOUT BALYO

Balyo transforms standard forklift trucks into standalone intelligent robots thanks to its breakthrough proprietary Driven by Balyo technology. The geoguidance navigation system developed by Balyo allows vehicles equipped with the system to locate their position and navigate autonomously inside buildings. Within the automated handling vehicle market, Balyo has entered into two strategic agreements with Kion Group AG (Linde Material Handling's parent company) and Hyster-Yale Group, two major operators in the material handling sector. Balyo is present in three major geographic regions (Americas, Europe and Asia-Pacific). Its sales revenue reached €16.4 million in 2017. For more information, please visit our website at www.balyo.com.

