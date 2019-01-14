DoubleVerify Acquires Leiki - Leading Contextual Intelligence Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2019 , the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software and analytics, today announced that it has acquired Leiki, Ltd., a leading contextual intelligence and content classification platform headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, and with operations across Europe. The transaction was completed as an all cash, all stock offer on December 27, 2018.



The Leiki acquisition further strengthens DV's core global brand reputation capabilities, ensuring that brands advertising on the Internet are matched with appropriate and relevant content. Leiki's semantic AI software engine provides high-definition analysis of any piece of text (e.g. complex news articles) or contextual video data. DoubleVerify uses content analysis data to protect brand reputation throughout the media transaction (pre- and post-bid) and to enable proactive contextual targeting of content aligned with a brand's equity or target audience profile.

The acquisition also brings a tenured team with specialized ontological expertise and deep relationships with brands and premium publishers internationally. Moreover, Leiki experts classify content in-language worldwide - helping DV address the brand reputation needs of its global customer base.

Commenting on the acquisition, Wayne Gattinella, DoubleVerify CEO, said:

"Leiki's data-driven technology platform and advanced content classification expertise dovetail perfectly with DV's global brand reputation offering - a core competency since our company's inception over a decade ago. We are delighted to welcome the Leiki team - a uniquely talented group that is expert in language ontology and content analysis."

Leiki CEO and Founder, Dr. Petrus Pennanen added:

"The entire Leiki team is thrilled to join forces with DoubleVerify - a rapidly expanding, global organization with a best-in-class brand reputation solution. We are going to market with even stronger capabilities through close integration of Leiki's semantic technology and expertise with DV's industry-wide platform."

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify is the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level of impression quality for maximum advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped hundreds of Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem, helping to build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.

About Leiki

Founded in 2000, Leiki provides a leading, independent semantic AI platform that offers a variety of software as a service (SaaS) solutions for brands and publishers. At its technological core, Leiki has a proprietary natural language analysis ontology with over 200 thousand topics, powering text and audience interest analysis, content discovery, and user interest profiling and segmentation. Leiki's technology has numerous applications within the online advertising sector, including concept recognition, content classification and recommendation, and semantic search - in addition to intelligent user profiling, based on interest and intent. Leiki is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland with operations across North America and Europe.

PR Contact:

Chris Harihar of Crenshaw Communications, on behalf of DoubleVerify

chris@crenshawcomm.com

212.367.9748