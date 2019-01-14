QUANTUM GENOMICS: Information relating to the total number of voting rights forming the share capital

Article L. 238-8-II of the French commercial Code and article 223-16 of the AMF (French Financial Markets Authority) general regulation
|Date
|Total number of
shares forming
the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|31/12/2018
|15,774,349(1)
|Total number of theoretical voting rights(2) :
|17,559,115
|Total number of voting rights that may be exercised(3) :
|17,502,360
(1) including 4,427,000 new shares issued since April 2018 under the equity line financing agreement concluded with Kepler Cheuvreux in March 2018 (see press release dated 05/03/2018), of which 2,050,000 issued in the month of December 2018 at an average price of €5,02 per share representing a 1,80% discount.
(2) after taking into account the shares with double voting rights and the treasury shares.
(3) after deducting the shares without voting right (treasury shares).
About Quantum Genomics
Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on its 20-plus years of basic and clinical research at some of the largest French laboratories: the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS), the Collège de France, and Paris-Descartes University. The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with heart failure dies within five years).
Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).
For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn
Contact information
|Quantum Genomics
|Jean-Philippe Milon
CEO
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com
|Marc Karako
CFO - Investor Relations
+33 (0)1 85 34 77 75 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com
|So Bang (European Investor & Media Contact)
|Samuel Beaupain
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr
|Nathalie Boumendil
Financial Communications
+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr
|Edison Advisors (U.S. Investor Contact)
|LifeSci Public Relations (U.S. Media Contact)
|Joseph Green
Investor Relations
+1 (646) 653-7030 | jgreen@edisongroup.com
|Michael Tattory
Media Relations and Scientific Communications
+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com
