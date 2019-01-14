Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Pharnext Announces the Appointments of Susanne Dorn as Chief Regulatory Officer and Serge Fitoussi as Chief Medical Officer* *PARIS, France, **5:45 pm**, 14 January 2019 (CET)**-*Pharnext SA [1]*(FR0011191287 - ALPHA)*a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced the appointment of Susanne Dorn, M.Sc., as Chief Regulatory Officer and Serge Fitoussi, M.D., M.Sc., as Chief Medical Officer. _"We are excited to welcome Susanne and Serge to our team, especially as we scale up our clinical and commercial activities during our transition to becoming a biopharmaceutical company,"_said *Daniel Cohen, M.D., Ph.D., Pharnext's Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer.*_"Susanne's deep regulatory expertise and Serge's extensive experience in clinical development will be great assets to our team. We look forward to Susanne and Serge's insights as we continue to progress our late-stage pipeline and prepare the regulatory package in order to commercialize PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth Disease type 1A (CMT1A)."_ Before joining Pharnext, Susanne worked as Head of Regulatory Affairs for Immunology and Neurology at Sanofi Genzyme in Boston, MA. Prior to that, she held Regulatory Affairs leadership roles at Sanofi, Halozyme Therapeutics, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer and Ciba/Novartis in the U.S. and Europe, supporting multiple therapeutic areas. Over her 30 years of experience, Susanne provided regulatory leadership and support for more than 100 drugs that were marketed or in development and led 10 products to approval in the U.S., Europe and Japan. Susanne holds an M.Sc. from the Albert-Ludwigs-Universität Freiburg (Germany), a Diploma in Regulatory Affairs from the University of Cardiff and a Certificate in Management from the Open University in the U.K. Serge joins Pharnext from Gensight Biologics, where he served as Director of Medical Affairs. Previously, he worked as Global Therapeutic Area Head at Novartis and as Clinical Research Director in Clinical Pharmacology at Sanofi. Before that, Serge served as Chief Medical Officer at Tilak Healthcare and was also Founder and CEO of Mediscis, a CRO specialised in early-stage clinical trials. He has broad experience leading early- to late-stage clinical development and more than 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical, medical device and gene therapy product development, particularly in rare neurodegenerative diseases, as well as neuropsychiatric, respiratory, inflammation and cardiovascular diseases. Serge holds an M.D. and M.Sc. from the University of Paris with a Silver Medal. *About Pharnext* Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two products in clinical development. PXT3003 completed an international pivotal Phase 3 trial with positive topline results for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A and benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). For more information, visit www.pharnext.com [1] *CONTACTS:* *Pharnext* Amit Kohli Chief Operating Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 *Financial *Investor Relations *Investor Relations Communication (U.S.)* (Europe)* (France)* Stern Investor MC Services AG Actifin Relations, Inc. Anne Hennecke Stéphane Ruiz Kendra Packard anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu sruiz@actifin.fr kendra@sternir.com [2] +49 211 529252 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 15 +1 212 362 1200 *Media Relations *Media Relations (Europe)* (U.S.)* Ulysse Communication RooneyPartners Bruno Arabian Kate L. 