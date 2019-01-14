sprite-preloader
PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

London, January 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 January 2019
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):183,672
Highest price paid per share (pence):22.50
Lowest price paid per share (pence):22.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):22.3517

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,398,064,732 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,398,064,732 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 January 2019

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
328522.0016:29:06London Stock Exchange
449922.0016:29:06London Stock Exchange
296422.0516:20:11London Stock Exchange
271822.0516:20:11London Stock Exchange
590922.1016:17:37London Stock Exchange
568022.2016:11:48London Stock Exchange
513122.2516:03:30London Stock Exchange
512222.2514:29:59London Stock Exchange
80122.2514:22:47London Stock Exchange
5922.2514:22:47London Stock Exchange
195422.2514:22:47London Stock Exchange
504622.2514:15:37 London Stock Exchange
200822.3014:06:13London Stock Exchange
302722.3014:06:13London Stock Exchange
7222.3013:57:16London Stock Exchange
478122.3013:57:16London Stock Exchange
485022.3013:49:54London Stock Exchange
506022.3013:39:50London Stock Exchange
416522.4013:27:10London Stock Exchange
87422.4013:27:10London Stock Exchange
504922.4013:16:56London Stock Exchange
527822.4013:04:28London Stock Exchange
503422.4012:52:01London Stock Exchange
194822.4012:44:07London Stock Exchange
367422.4012:44:07London Stock Exchange
533922.3012:26:11London Stock Exchange
509922.3512:24:20London Stock Exchange
424922.4012:19:17London Stock Exchange
69622.4012:19:17London Stock Exchange
62622.3511:52:48London Stock Exchange
530222.3011:45:20London Stock Exchange
493122.3011:42:49London Stock Exchange
528522.4511:41:11London Stock Exchange
1573922.4511:41:11London Stock Exchange
227322.4511:41:11London Stock Exchange
171322.5011:39:47London Stock Exchange
366722.5011:39:47London Stock Exchange
1085722.5011:39:38London Stock Exchange
679722.5011:39:38London Stock Exchange
679622.5011:39:38London Stock Exchange
516022.5008:23:16London Stock Exchange
107222.5008:14:12London Stock Exchange
401622.5008:14:12London Stock Exchange
506722.5008:06:49London Stock Exchange

-ends-


© 2019 PR Newswire