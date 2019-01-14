TGS to host Capital Markets Day and release Q4 2018 results on 7 February 2019

ASKER, NORWAY (14 January 2019) - TGS will release the interim financial statement for Q4 2018 along with 2019 guidance on 7 February 2019 at approximately CET 7:00 am. CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results and 2019 guidance during the company's Capital Markets Day which will take place in Oslo, Norway on the same day.

The Capital Markets Day opens at CET 8:30 am at Felix Konferansesenter, Bryggetorget 3, 0125 Oslo. The schedule of presentations will commence at CET 9:00 am and is expected to finish by 12:30 pm. Please register for the event by sending an e-mail to investor@tgs.com (mailto:investor@tgs.com). The presentations will be webcast live with a recording and presentation materials to be made available on www.tgs.com (http://www.tgs.com/).





TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company (TGS) provides multi-client geoscience data to oil and gas Exploration and Production companies worldwide. In addition to extensive global geophysical and geological data libraries that include multi-client seismic data, magnetic and gravity data, digital well logs, production data and directional surveys, TGS also offer advanced processing and imaging services, interpretation products, permanent reservoir monitoring and data integration solutions.

For more information visit TGS online at www.tgs.com



TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Company ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSLO:TGS).

TGS sponsored American Depositary Shares trade on the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol "TGSGY".



Sven Børre Larsen

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +47 90 94 36 73

Email:investor@tgs.com (mailto:investor@tgs.com)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements acc. to §5-12 vphl (Norwegian Securities Trading Act).

