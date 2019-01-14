Europe's leading AI-driven building management startup will unveil a series of new partnership products with industry majors at BAU 2019, the world's leading trade fair for architecture, materials and systems. 1aim develops products based on its revolutionary full-stack AI building connectivity platform, which eases office and building management.

The Berlin-based startup will present on Jan. 14-19 products developed in partnership with Hörmann, the world's fourth largest door manufacturer (Germany's largest), FSB, Europe's biggest door-handle maker, and Schörghuber, a top European timber-door manufacturer.

1aim presented several prototypes to crowds at BAU 2017.

With its unique business model and A-list backers, 1aim has staked out enviable ground in both the intelligent building management market and the European startup community writ large. In addition to developing its own B2B solutions, the startup has focused on creating partnership products with acclaimed industry players that have solid brand recognition and international distribution infrastructure.

The three 1aim partnership products to be released during BAU 2019 include:

FSB LightAccess Pro L700: Developed together with FSB (Franz Schneider Brakel), Europe's largest door-handle producer, the FSB LightAccess Pro L700 is a security-first solution perfect for large offices. The all-in-one system looks like a traditional handle but has all the electronic components inside.

Schörghuber LightAccess Pro Smart Door: Developed alongside Schörghuber, this elegant fully integrated device combines 1aim technology prowess and Schörghuber excellency in product design.

Hörmann LightAccess HLA1: Created with Hörmann, Germany's largest door manufacturer, the Hörmann LightAccess HLA1 is ideal for residential consumers. This small and affordable wall reader offers streamlined access management for a limited number of users.

Founded in Berlin, Germany, by CEO Torben Friehe and CTO Yann Leretaille, childhood friends and university drop-outs, 1aim is redefining how companies manage their commercial space. The startup places technological excellence at its core, developing all of its hardware and software in-house. 1aim has earned the reputation of a technology enabler for European captains of industry, helping to usher its partners' products and services into the digital era.

