Probax Backup for Office 365 Extends Data Protection to SharePoint and OneDrive

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2019 / To help MSPs grow and expand upon their Office 365 revenue, Probax today released version two of their Backup for Office 365 product, which now protects SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business, in addition to Exchange Online. The company has also expanded the solution's AWS storage locations to support channel partners in the USA, Canada and Australia.

The latest version of Probax Backup for Office 365 follows one of Probax's most successful product launches, Backup for Office 365 Exchange, which has delivered over 60% month-on-month growth since its release in July 2018.

With the technology underpinnings of the industry-leading Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v2, Probax has partnered with one of the fastest-growing and popular vendors in a $2.5 billion market. Now, with an approach aimed at simplifying Office 365 data protection, Probax has done the hard work for businesses and MSPs, creating a fully integrated and seamless cloud-to-cloud implementation, with no infrastructure to provision or manage and onboarding with minimal friction and cost.

"Primarily using Veeam's APIs we were able to build an integration between the Veeam Backup for Office 365 product and our Control management platform" says Kevin Allan, Probax Founder, CTO and Veeam Vanguard. "This has allowed us to offer a true cloud-to-cloud backup solution which requires no software to be installed and only requires an Office 365 Account to access the organization."

Probax Backup for Office 365 protects data inside the Office 365 infrastructure, enhancing the automatic data replication Microsoft provides across its data centers. The combination of Probax and Microsoft solutions enables companies to have complete control of their data and helps ensure availability to users across Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

With Probax Backup for Office 365, organizations can:

Enhance protection of Office 365 data from accidental deletion, threats and retention policy gaps;

Quickly restore individual Office 365 items and files with industry-leading recovery flexibility; and

Meet legal, compliance, and data sovereignty requirements with efficient eDiscovery of Office 365 backup archives and your choice of AWS storage location (USA, Canada or Australia).

"The usage of Office 365 among organizations globally reached over 56% in 2018. This presents a tremendous MRR/ARR growth opportunity for MSPs" says Sam Meegahage, Probax CEO.

"With the launch of our new Backup for Office 365 solution, we have not only provided our channel partners with yet another product that adds a growing recurring revenue stream to their business, we've enabled organizations to gain complete control of their critical data, allowing them to meet their business continuity and compliance goals more easily."

