Ideagen Plc Acquires Top Irish SaaS Provider

NOTTINGHAM, England, January 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The deal is worth £3.5m

Ideagen Plc, the leading UK based software developer operating in the governance, risk and compliance (GRC) sector has announced the acquisition of Scannell Solutions Ltd for a fee of £3.5m.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/718966/Ideagen_Logo.jpg )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/807991/Ideagen.jpg )



Scannell Solutions Ltd is based in the Republic of Ireland and is known for its Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for Environmental Health, Safety and Quality monitoring and auditing.

Ben Dorks, CEO of Ideagen, said: "I am delighted to announce the acquisition of Scannell Solutions Ltd. The company is a leader in terms of Environmental Health, Safety and Quality solutions, which it offers via a SaaS platform, so this will enable Ideagen to grow both our SaaS capabilities and accelerate our EHSQ offering."

The acquisition is the first of 2019 for Ideagen and follows a period of excellent growth for the business. 2018 saw acquisitions in the US and UK aimed at growing the company's geographical and service offering as well as expand its current client base.

Scannell Solutions Ltd currently has around 100 customers, including blue chip companies, such as Coca Cola, Johnson&Johnson, BT and Heineken.

Geoff Spiers of Scannell Solutions Ltd, said: "Scannell Solutions Ltd is delighted to be joining Ideagen. Ideagen is a world leader in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) software solutions for businesses in a wide range of industries. By coming together with them we will have the opportunity to significantly grow the customer base for our Environmental Health, Safety and Quality solution."

Scannell Solutions Ltd employs 15 people, all of whom will now become Ideagen colleagues.