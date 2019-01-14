Tripping.com, the US-based vacation rental meta-search site, has been acquired by Berlin-based HomeToGo GmbH, the world's largest vacation rental search engine. In conjunction with the acquisition, Princeville Global, who led Tripping's Series C investment round, made a new investment into HomeToGo.

Jen O'Neal, co-founder and former CEO of Tripping.com said in a statement, "I'm extremely happy with the acquisition of Tripping by HomeToGo, and bringing together these two strong brands. The combination of the two companies validates the market opportunity that my co-founder Jeff Manheimer and I set out to prove when we launched Tripping.com in 2011. I applaud the efforts of the entire management team and fellow directors, including in particular Matt Krna from Princeville Global, in bringing this transaction to a successful conclusion."

Matt Krna, Managing Partner at Princeville Global, stated, "We are excited to have the opportunity to invest in HomeToGo, the clear global market leader, and, by so doing, reaffirm our initial investment thesis: that consumers can benefit from the same aggregation of fragmented supply, price discovery, and rich search capabilities when booking their vacation rentals that they have historically enjoyed in researching flights and hotel rooms. We look forward to working closely with Patrick and the HomeToGo team."

About Princeville Global

Princeville Global is an investment firm focused on backing rapidly-growing technology-related companies around the world. The firm looks to support entrepreneurs seeking not only capital, but a value-added partner who can help them fulfill their aspirations to create companies of global scale. The firm has a worldwide network of relationships built over decades of experience investing in and advising rapidly growing companies in the technology sector. Princeville Global has offices in San Francisco and Hong Kong. Visit www.princevilleglobal.com for more information.

About HomeToGo

HomeToGo (www.hometogo.com) is the world's largest vacation rental search engine. It allows you to easily search and compare over 15 million accommodation offers in over 200 countries from more than 300 partners, including: Booking.com, VRBO, HomeAway, and TripAdvisor. With intuitive features such as flexible dates, users can find their ideal vacation rental according to their preferred destination, travel dates, budget, and amenities. HomeToGo was founded 2014 by Wolfgang Heigl, Dr. Patrick Andrae, and Nils Regge. It includes the brands Tripping.com and CASAMUNDO. The Berlin-based company currently employs more than 150 people and operates local websites in 13 European countries, the United States, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Japan, and Hong Kong. HomeToGo's investors include Insight Venture Partners, Lakestar, Princeville Global, DN Capital, Acton Capital Partners, Global Founders Capital, Perpetual Ventures, and mojo.capital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190114005811/en/

Contacts:

Carter Brutschy

carter@tripping.com