Orbis Technologies, Inc. has completed the acquisition of Turn-Key Systems Pty Ltd, an Australian software company. Turn-Key has over 20 years of experience in the content management market and holds an impressive client list of companies located in Australia, Europe, the United States, and Canada.

Turn-Key's flagship product, TopLeaf, is a DITA industry standard compliant software product used by the publishing, aerospace and legal professions to generate complex finished documents that are high quality and ready for paper and electronic delivery. With existing clients in 13 countries and operations in Chennai, India, Orbis Technologies now expands its global presence into the Asia-Pacific region as a result of acquiring Turn-Key Systems.

Turn-Key Systems will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Orbis Technologies. Ms. Thuy Pisone, Orbis Corporate Executive Vice President Global Services, will assume duties as Managing Director of Turn-Key Systems Pty Ltd. Ms. Pisone commented, "The synergy between the core capabilities of Orbis Technologies and Turn-Key Systems will enable us to offer an enhanced portfolio of content management products and services to a wider global market."

About Orbis Technologies, Inc.

Founded in 2006, Orbis is recognized as an industry leader in services and technologies for designing and developing next-generation enterprise content management software, solutions, services and analytics. Orbis holds its corporate office in Annapolis (MD), with additional offices in Orlando (FL), Tampa (FL), Audubon (PA), Chennai, India, and now Sydney, Australia. http://orbistechnologies.com/

About Turn-Key Systems

Based in Sydney, Australia, Turn-Key Systems has been developing software for the publishing industry for more than 20 years. Turn-Key Systems has experience in the design, development and integration of paper and electronic publishing solutions as well as in working with XML markup. https://www.turnkey.com.au/

