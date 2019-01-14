Convergint Technologies Expands In Ireland With The Acquisition Of MTS Security

SCHAUMBURG, Illinois, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergint Technologies, a global leader in service-based systems integration, today announced the acquisition of MTS Security in Dublin, Ireland. MTS is Ireland's largest independently owned security systems company, supplying a single-source solution to clients in the U.K. and Europe.

MTS Security brings Convergint 87 experienced colleagues, all of whom will be joining the Convergint organization. With a focus on complex enterprise solutions, MTS has built strong relationships with many global customers throughout Europe, including those in the technology, retail, pharmaceutical, and industrial markets.

"Convergint continues to expand our capabilities across the globe, and MTS Security enables us to deepen our service offerings within the European market," said Ken Lochiatto, CEO of Convergint Technologies. "We look forward to having Mark Tuohy and the rest of the MTS team bring their expertise to our rapidly growing team in Europe."

"I have admired Convergint's growth and development in the global security market in recent years," said Mark Tuohy, founder of MTS Security. "To team up with Convergint and combine our resources will undoubtedly project our business to the next level and allow us to provide our customers with unrivaled service."

According to Lochiatto, Convergint's continued expansion is driven by the needs of its customer base, which is continually growing and in need of sophisticated service on a global, enterprise-wide level. Since Convergint's first acquisition in Europe in 2015, four other European companies have joined Convergint, and Convergint continues to expand organically into new countries across Europe.

About Convergint Technologies - Convergint Technologies is a global, industry-leading systems integrator that designs, installs, and services electronic security, fire alarm, and life safety systems. To learn more about Convergint, visit www.convergint.com.