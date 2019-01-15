



Fujitsu Limited Public and Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3215-5259 URL: www.fujitsu.com/global/news/contacts/

TOKYO, Jan 15, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited and TC3 K.K., a Japanese provider of services that utilizes Topcoder(1), a developer and data scientist community with over 1.38 million registered members, today announced a contest that will enable members to access, develop, and build solutions using Fujitsu's quantum-inspired Digital Annealer, to solve a complex combinatorial optimization problem currently unsolvable by conventional computers in practical timeframe. Through this contest, to be held from February to March 2019, Fujitsu and TC3 aim to further increase Digital Annealer technology adoption, leveraging Topcoder as a collaborative platform for solving an array of challenging problems, and spearheading cutting-edge technology originating from Japan.BackgroundCountless real-world problems exist in fields like healthcare, finance, logistics, manufacturing and automotive that current computing technology cannot solve within a practical timeframe or using classical computers /methods. These include challenges surrounding complex decision-making, until now performed by humans, and the selection of optimal solutions based on innumerable input data. To solve these kinds of problems, Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd. developed a quantum-inspired technology, the Digital Annealer and subsequently launched the solution on cloud service in May 2018. The Digital Annealer boasts a unique computer architecture that uses conventional semiconductor technology to quickly solve real-world combinatorial optimization problems. Topcoder is one of the world's largest communities of skilled technologists with a passion for cutting-edge technology in the fields of algorithm software development and UI/UX design, and is operated by Wipro Limited, a global leader in IT, consulting, and business process services. Many members are engineers who have world-class skills in the latest technologies, particularly in algorithm development and enhancement. Numerous global corporations and government organizations utilize Topcoder to popularize state-of-the-art technology, train developers, and collaborate as partners to solve complex problems. In Japan, TC3 offers sourcing services featuring the latest skills by utilizing Topcoder contests. With this contest, Fujitsu and TC3 aim to popularize and promote the Digital Annealer and test the collaborative effect of Topcoder in solving challenging problems.Contest OverviewIn February 2019, Topcoder members can participate in a preliminary contest to learn how to use the Digital Annealer through hands-on experience. In the main contest, participants will then work to solve a specific problem using the Digital Annealer. The competition's evaluative criteria will be based on calculation speed and the quality of solutions. By registering as a Topcoder member, anyone can participate in this contest from anywhere in the world.Going forward, Fujitsu and TC3 aim to spearhead the deployment of cutting-edge technology from Japan by utilizing sourcing services based on top-tier skills through collaboration between Fujitsu's cutting-edge technology and, through TC3, Topcoder, verifying its effectiveness as a collaborative platform for solving challenging problems.(1) Topcoder One of the world's largest communities of skilled technologists dedicated to cutting-edge technology in the fields of algorithm software development and UI/UX design. Operated by Wipro Limited, a global leader in IT, it offers consulting, and business process services. (Topcoder website: https://www.tc3.co.jp/topcoder)About TC3 K.K.TC3, a company based in Tokyo, Japan was founded in September 2016 to provide service and a platform for achieving open and free collaboration among software engineers, and to deliver innovations to the world. TC3 offers Topcoder services in the region, along with a full suite of development tools, development environments, and consulting services required for agile and DevOps system development. For more information, please see https://www.tc3.co.jp.About Fujitsu LtdFujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 140,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.1 trillion yen (US $39 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018.For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.This release at www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/press-releases/.Source: Fujitsu LtdContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.