Opening on the Island of the Gods: The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Curtain rises on Bali's majestic open-air theatre on the 1st of February 2019

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kempinski Hotels is ushering in a new era of first class hospitality with the opening of The Apurva Kempinski Bali, a luxurious haven that captures the essence of Indonesian culture, art and identity. The resort will open on February 1, 2019, in the upmarket Nusa Dua area of Bali, with 475 well-appointed guestrooms, striking suites and discreet villas in a quiet beachfront setting. Six restaurants, bars and lounges allow guests to soak in the sensational natural setting, with sweeping views and indoor/outdoor dining venues that celebrate regional flavours. An immersive ocean-facing spa and fitness centre offers treatments inspired by traditional Balinese healing practices, to promote balance and wellbeing. Other facilities include a 60-metre swimming pool and a separate kids' pool, and an innovative family club creates meaningful shared moments for families of all ages. For events, business meetings and weddings, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers a 1,076 sq m pillar-free ocean-view Grand Ballroom and a collection of meeting rooms with ocean vistas.

"Spectacular, sensational, curated and serene, The Apurva Kempinski Bali takes the form of a majestic open-air theatre, where centuries of Indonesian culture are distilled and brought to life," says Michael Henssler, Chief Operating Officer Asia, Kempinski Hotels and Member of the Management Board. "We are excited to welcome this outstanding resort to our Asian hotel portfolio: another masterpiece in the Kempinski constellation." The Apurva Kempinski Bali becomes the second Kempinski property in Indonesia, and follows two other major openings in the past six months: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore and Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai.

"I have called this beautiful country home for the past 12 years, and The Apurva Kempinski Bali is truly an embodiment of Indonesian culture and craftsmanship," says General Manager Vincent Guironnet. "Apurva means 'unique and magnificent' in Sanskrit: it's a fitting title for a resort that's like no other."

NATURAL CONCEPT

The Apurva Kempinski Bali cascades down the hillside like one of Bali's iconic rice paddies, emerging from the cliff tops and gradually making its way down to the Indian Ocean. Award-winning architect Budiman Hendropurnomo of UK-based Denton Corker Marshall drew inspiration from the rice terraces and their centuries-old 'subak' irrigation system to create the concept for the property. Modern Balinese architecture pays homage to the island's natural landscapes and manmade temples, in a symphony of natural-clad stone buildings, bougainvillea-covered terraces and a network of waterways and shimmering pools. Tumbling waterfalls emerge from the lush landscape, flanking the resort's spectacular Grand Staircase. The 250-step walkway, inspired by Bali's sacred Pura Besakih water temple, runs through the centre of the resort, and provides a stage for nightly rituals.

DESIGN AND HERITAGE

Interior designer Rudi Dodo of Trivium Design Group has imagined opulent interior spaces created by Indonesia's finest craftsmen and artisans, which pay tribute to the country's rich design heritage, while adding modern touches that anchor The Apurva in the present day. At the crown of the resort, the pendopo-style lobby is a wide-open and welcoming space with a soaring tiered roof that draws the eye up to the cosmos. Flourishes like the intricate Javanese hand-carved gebyok partitions are symbolic of Indonesia's prosperous Majapahit kingdom, when the kingdom was a hub of artistic creativity, and the angkringan food cart in Selasar Deli creates a sense of place from the moment guests arrive. In the guestrooms, rich, exotic woods, local fabrics and typical Indonesian motifs create an understated and sophisticated atmosphere that's both luxurious and homely, while the views of the ocean and surrounding landscape tell their own story through wide panoramic windows.

A STRATEGIC LOCATION

With its cliff top location in the trendy Nusa Dua neighbourhood, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is perfectly located for business and leisure travellers alike. Just 15 minutes from the Ngurah Rai International Airport, the resort is close to upscale shopping and entertainment options, and the Bali International Convention Centre is a short drive away.

EXQUISITE ACCOMMODATION

Starting from 65 sq m, accommodation at The Apurva Kempinski Bali is generously proportioned and guarantees exceptional views. At the upper end, a selection of 43 One-, Two- and Three-Bedroom Exclusive Villas offer up to 1,379 sq m of luxurious space, with private pools and lounge areas, tropical gardens with outdoor showers and access to the exclusive Villa Lounge. Spread across the resort, 162 exclusive cliff top and oceanfront Junior Suites and 14 Specialist Suites have private plunge pools, and guests benefit from access to the Cliff Lounge and it's panoramic pools. The remaining 256 Grand Deluxe Rooms ranging from 65-80 sq m are beautifully appointed, with décor featuring traditional Indonesian patterns and spectacular views.

EXTRAORDINARY DINING

The Apurva Kempinski Bali is home to a collection of culinary experiences, presenting colourful, flavourful dishes that celebrate the cuisine of Indonesia and the wider Asia region. Coastal delicacies from around the archipelago are on offer at Koral, Bali's first aquarium restaurant, while Japanese flavours are showcased at Izakaya by OKU, an outpost of the award-winning OKU restaurant at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta. In the lobby, Selasar Deli serves refreshments like speciality luwak coffee and jamu herbal tonic; live cooking stations tantalise with local and international flavours at All Day Dining Pala Restaurant & Rooftop Bar; and there's casual oceanfront dining at Reef Beach Club. Guests can also taste an array of refreshing beverages poolside at Kubu Pool Bar.

APURVA SPA

At the front of the resort, overlooking the ocean, Apurva Spa is a relaxing haven, where body and beauty treatments are inspired by time-honoured Javanese and Balinese wisdom. The philosophy is based on the ancient proverb 'rupasampat wahyabiantara': true beauty is achieved when outer beauty is in harmony with inner beauty. Traditional ointments such as lulur, a herb and spice body scrub, will help achieve outer beauty, while activities such as sunrise yoga and meditation will pave the path to inner harmony and balance. Treatments are tailor-made for each guest based on the four stages of life: teenage, adult, married and post-adult, with different varieties of oil and lulur selected depending on specific individual needs.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

The Apurva Kempinski Bali's lush beachfront location, just 15-minutes from the airport, and its generous inventory of rooms and suites will make it a popular destination for meetings and events, a wonderful stage for memorable conferences, and a spectacular backdrop for the most elaborate weddings in Bali. The 1,076-sq m pillar-free Grand Ballroom can accommodate 900 delegates for large-scale conferences, and a choice of smaller event spaces and boardrooms provide plenty of choice for meetings. The 2,200-sq m ocean-facing lawn offers a blank canvas for al fresco cocktail receptions or celebrations under the stars, and three wedding chapels provide options for weddings large and small.

WEDDINGS

The Apurva Chapel is a striking 100-seat glass-fronted venue that boasts mesmerising views of the Indian Ocean, the perfect backdrop for unforgettable weddings. Next door, the Three-Bedroom Nusantara Presidential Villa is spread out over two floors, with 1,379 sq m of living space and an 18-metre infinity pool; the ultimate retreat for newlyweds.

About The Apurva Kempinski Bali: Standing atop the majestic cliff of Nusa Dua, with breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and a tropical garden, The Apurva Kempinski Bali offers the epitome of beachfront luxury. This five-star resort in Bali presents itself as a majestic open-air theatre, an embodiment of Indonesian elegance. A collection of 475 iconic rooms, suites and villas are showcased, with 60% of the accommodation featuring its own private plunge pools. From a unique culinary journey and indigenous spa treatments, to the spacious meeting rooms and alluring chapels, The Apurva Kempinski Bali is a spectacular stage where curated experiences are brought to life. www.kempinski.com/bali

About Kempinski: Created in 1897, Kempinski Resorts is Europe's oldest luxury resort group. Kempinski's rich heritage of impeccable personal service and superb hospitality is complemented by the exclusivity and individuality of its properties. Kempinski now comprises a portfolio of 77 five-star resorts and residences in 34 countries and continues to add new properties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia and the Americas. Each one reflects the strength and success of the Kempinski brand without losing sight of its heritage. The portfolio comprises historic landmark properties, award-winning urban lifestyle resorts, outstanding resorts, and prestigious residences. Each one imbues the quality guests have come to expect from Kempinski while embracing the cultural traditions of its location. Kempinski is a founding member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA), the world's largest alliance of independent resort brands.

www.kempinski.com -- www.kempinski.com/press -- www.discoveryloyalty.com

View videos and images

Media Contact:

Danti Yuliandari, Director of Marketing, The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Tel +62 361 209 2288 - Mobile +62 81558 000829

danti.yuliandari@kempinski.com

Mutia Sarie, Public Relations Manager, The Apurva Kempinski Bali

Tel +62 361 209 2288 - Mobile +62 817 605 2197

mutia.sarie@kempinski.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/808314/Apurva_90_Compressed.mp4