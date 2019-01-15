Dr Barbara Pacchetti as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr Mikael Sodergren as Research Director

Recognised scientific pioneers to drive research and innovation to shape the global future of medicinal cannabis

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC ("EMMAC" or the "Company"), the European independent medical cannabis company, is pleased to announce the appointment of two internationally acclaimed scientific leaders to its Board and Leadership team. Dr Barbara Pacchetti has been appointed Chief Scientific Officer joining the Board and will spearhead EMMAC's commitment to developing the highest quality cannabis product research and innovation globally. Dr Mikael Sodergren, a world-respected academic clinician, will join EMMAC's leadership team with the pivotal role of overseeing research projects designed to shape the future of medical cannabis therapeutics.

Prior to joining EMMAC, Dr Pacchetti held the position of Scientific Affairs Manager at Linnea, a manufacturer of Botanical extracts and pharmaceutical ingredients of natural origin for use in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmetic industries.

Antonio Costanzo, CEO of EMMAC, commented: "I am delighted to welcome both Dr Pacchetti and Dr Sodergren to the EMMAC team. Barbara is one of the most experienced research scientists in Europe with over four years experience specific to the research and development and process technology of cannabis. Her unique skillset, experience and expertise will be invaluable to EMMAC as we focus on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market."

Dr Barbara Pacchetti, Chief Scientific Officer at EMMAC, commented: "I am very pleased to be joining the EMMAC team at such an exciting time for the company and the cannabis industry as a whole. I look forward to leading a skilled team to drive a research and development programme designed to build the best-in-class knowledge on cannabinoids and to create innovative pharma or nutritional solutions. One of the big challenges in the growing market of cannabis is guaranteeing the highest quality and a proper product design; EMMAC is committed to ensuring the upmost in quality and design for medicinal and healthcare users."

Commenting on Dr Sodergren's appointment Costanzo continued: "Mikael is an internationally recognised academic clinician, speaking extensively in Europe and the US in relation to cancer. He shares our vision and believes in the potential benefits of cannabis for his patients. The research programme he will lead reflects a shared commitment to backing up this belief with real data and science."

Dr Mikael Sodergren, Research Director of EMMAC and academic clinician at Imperial College London, commented: "I am delighted to join EMMAC and lead a research programme designed to gain a greater understanding of the therapeutic properties of cannabis for a range of clinical conditions. I am looking forward to developing a broad research programme ranging from pre-clinical laboratory work to evaluating the clinical efficacy of cannabis-derived medicinal products in patients."

About EMMAC

EMMAC Life Sciences PLC is the European independent medical cannabis company, working to join together the latest science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. With supply and distribution partnerships throughout Europe, EMMAC is working to establish itself as both a thought leader in the industry, as well as the European leader in the production and supply of medical cannabis, hemp and other derivative products.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential values, the future plans and objectives of EMMAC Life Sciences PLC. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, achievable or recognizable in the near term.

Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. EMMAC Life Sciences PLC assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change.

