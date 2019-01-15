sprite-preloader
Actusnews Wire

SEQUANA: Some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK plan to enter into administration

Press release
Boulogne-Billancourt, 15 January 2019

Some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK plan to enter into administration

Following the Receivership proceedings opened in France at the request of Arjowiggins and some of its subsidiaries, the boards of Directors of some of Arjowiggins' companies in the UK have decided to file notices of appointment of an Administrator for the following companies AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjo Wiggins Fine Papers Ltd, ArjoWiggins Chartham Ltd, AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjowiggins Sourcing Ltd, Arjobex Ltd and Performance Papers Ltd. These companies operate the mills of Stoneywood, Chartham and Clacton.

Under the aegis of Administrators, these procedures will help support the measures undertaken to find buyers for Arjowiggins' businesses.

About Sequana

Sequana (Euronext Paris: SEQ) reported sales of €2.8 billion in 2017 through:

  • Antalis: leader in B2B distribution of Papers and industrial Packaging and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe with around 5,500 employees based in 41 countries.
  • Arjowiggins: manufacturer of recycled and specialty papers, with around 2,300 employees.



Contact Analysts & shareholders

Sequana

+33 (0)1 58 04 22 80

contact@sequana.com
www.sequana.com

Contact Press

Image Sept
Claire Doligez
Priscille Reneaume
+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25
cdoligez@image7.fr
preneaume@image7.fr

------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-56715-some-of-arjowiggins-companies-in-the-uk-plan-to-enter-into-administration.pdf

