Change in Duni Management team

MALMÖ, Sweden, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Linus Lemark, Business Area Director Meal Service, is appointed Business Area Director Table Top.

Linus Lemark will take over the role as Business Area Director Table Top on January 31th 2019. Linus Lemark will continue as Business Area Director Meal Service until we find a successor. This process will start immediately.

"Linus has been instrumental in the very positive development of the Meal Service Business Area in the last six years. I'm confident he will also lead the Table Top Business Area, which focuses on the HoReCa market, in the same successful way", says Johan Sundelin, President and CEO.

Robert Dackeskog leaves his position as Business Area Director Table Top on January 31th. Robert has been employed by Duni and member of the management team since 2012. During his first three years he successfully led Business Area Consumer. At the end of 2015 he took over the responsibility as Director of Business Area Table Top.

Johan Sundelin, CEO, comments: "I want to thank Robert for his valuable contribution to both the Consumer and Table Top businesses for the past seven years. He will now proceed with his career outside of Duni and I wish him the very best for the future."

Duni is a leading supplier of attractive and convenient products for table setting and take-away. The Duni brand name is sold in more than 40 markets and enjoys a number one position in Central and Northern Europe. Duni has some 2,500 employees in 24 countries, headquarter in Malmö and production units in Sweden, Germany, Poland, Thailand and New Zealand. Duni is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm under the ticker name "DUNI". ISIN-code is SE0000616716.

