IPC to Attend E-World Energy and Water 2019

ESSEN, Germany and NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for financial market participants, will be attending E-World Energy and Water in Essen, Germany, from the 5th through the 7th of February 2019. This year marks IPC's sixth consecutive year attending the leading trade fair for the energy industry.

At the event, organizations and international decision makers in the energy sector congregate from around the globe to showcase innovative energy solutions and discuss key industry issues, such as global political and economic trends, smart technology, energy transition, and new financial industry opportunities.

With energy and commodities trading increasing year after year, IPC's experts will be onsite to discuss how organizations can stay ahead of the curve in a reactive industry by utilizing on cloud solutions, which utilize and unite the agility, scalability and flexibility of the cloud. IPC's Unigy 360 software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution is performance-engineered to deliver innovative, economical and powerful new capabilities for global financial market participants. Connexus Cloud is a secure communications and data collaboration platform purpose-built to empower financial markets innovators.

Recently, IPC announced an extended collaboration with GreenKey Technologies, creator of patented voice software with integrated speech recognition designed specifically for the financial markets. The collaboration brings to market a powerful AI-based speech recognition solution that converts real-time voice into useable data for financial market users. The solution offering unlocks the value in voice communications, bringing together IPC's trading communications expertise and cloud financial ecosystem of over 6,300 diverse market participants with GreenKey's next-generation machine-learning technologies.

