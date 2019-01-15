ZEDRA Adds New Zug Office to Swiss Network

LONDON, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

ZEDRA, the fast growing independent global specialist in trust, corporate and fund services has announced the opening of its third Swiss office, this time in Zug, to support its other Swiss businesses based in Zurich and Geneva.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/790204/ZEDRA_Logo.jpg )



It is expected that the three offices will work closely together, with company registration, accounting and legal services all eventually available from the new location.

Commenting on the new office opening, ZEDRA's Managing Director for Switzerland, Stuart McLuckie, said, "Our new Zug office will give us the additional means to support a range of specialist Swiss corporate business. It is therefore an important strategic step for us."

Vadim Neumann, Managing Director of ZEDRA's Zurich operations adds, "Since opening our Geneva and Zurich bases we have seen a rapid growth in new business, much of which requires specialist support. This new office will increase our ability to offer clients an end to end Swiss corporate services product, all from within the ZEDRA network, something which we know our global client base requires."

At the end of last year, ZEDRA announced that Corsair Capital LLC, one of the longest-standing private equity firms focused on the financial services industry, had made a majority investment in ZEDRA, a move that was expected to support and encourage new growth opportunities. The deal is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to complete in 2019.

For further information, please visit http://www.zedra.com

About ZEDRAPleaes click https://www.zedra.com/about/