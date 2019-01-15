Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2019-01-15 / 09:15 NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA is represented as a partner of P 3 Group GmbH at the American AutoMobili-D trade fair, which takes place from 1 4.01-16.01.19 in Detroit. NorCom will present the big data analysis tool DaSen se on the joint stand in the "Autonomous Driving" area of ??the fair. NorCom's DaSense technology analyzes and manages complex, heterogeneous, semi- structured and highly proprietary data, specializing in the challenges of the automotive industry. The software is primarily used in the area of ??research and development. DaSense's scope of application covers the entire range of aut omakers' current and future products: processing, management and analysis of d ata can be performed on classic cars, electric cars and autonomous vehicles th rough DaSense. "Currently, we are only represented in the German market with DaSense. In orde r to market the DaSense technology worldwide, we rely on cooperation with vari ous partners. The P3 Group's invitation to the AutoMobili-D is a great opportu nity for us to introduce DaSense to a diverse, international audience," explai ns Dr. Tobias Abthoff, Managing Director at NorCom. "The fair is a platform fo r the innovation drivers of the industry - the success of a car will more and more be decided by the software. We are looking forward to the international f eedback on our product DaSense and want to take important impulses for its fur ther development." Among other things, NorCom wants to present to the international public the po ssibility of decentralized, location-independent work that DaSense offers. Thi s outstanding feature is under the motto "Move the algorithm, not the data!". Where up to now hard drives with huge amounts of data had to be physically sen t from place to place, DaSense enables uncomplicated work with data distribute d worldwide - regardless of location and without any loss of time. DaSense sen ds the queries to the data. The results found are returned to the user. There are no limits to data size and format, location and number of users. It is irr elevant whether the data is stored on fixed servers or in the cloud. The contact between NorCom and the P3 Group came about as part of joint projec ts. The P3 Group is an independent management consultancy based in Aachen. For the companies of the group work about 3,000 coworkers, which achieve a conver sion of approximately 340 million euro. Customers mainly include companies in the automotive, energy, aviation, public sector and telecommunications sectors . Contact: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA Gabelsbergerstraße 4 80333 München Phone: 089-93948-0 E-Mail: aktie@norcom.de End of Media Release Issuer: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA 2019-01-15 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: NorCom Information Technology GmbH & Co. KGaA Gabelsbergerstraße 4 80333 München Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 93948-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 93948-111 E-mail: aktie@norcom.de Internet: www.norcom.de ISIN: DE000A12UP37 WKN: A12UP3 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 766097 2019-01-15

January 15, 2019 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)