Brand USA Launches Storytelling Campaign to Welcome Travelers from Around the World

Mobile content creation lab spotlights first-person perspectives of American culture via locals, influencers, and travelers alike

BELLE FOURCHE, South Dakota, Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand USA, the destination marketing organization for the United States, launched United Stories. United Stories is a mobile content creation lab that will travel the United States capturing warm and welcoming stories told from local perspectives. This content will inspire international travelers to visit the USA. Accomplished content creators, storytellers, and influencers will visit various points of interest, events, and attractions across the country in visually arresting vehicles branded with UnitedStories.

To successfully execute this storytelling strategy, Brand USA has partnered with Beautiful Destinations, the world's largest tourism community on social media and a global media brand dedicated to capturing best-in-class travel content. The partnership will allow Brand USA to continuously generate content at the speed of consumption and showcase the breadth and depth of the USA like never before.

To kick-off the campaign, Brand USA is collaborating with French street artist Etienne Bardelli to create a high-impact design for the content creation vehicles. Inspired by iconic American graphics such as state flags and vintage National Park posters, the compelling pattern creates a uniform design instantly identifiable with United Stories as the mobile content creation lab makes its way through the country's plains, mountains, valleys, deserts, and cities.

"As a nation, we want to share our stories with the world and invite them to experience our people and destinations first-hand. United Stories will help travelers understand places more deeply, meet real people, and uncover local perspectives to activate their wanderlust," said Tom Garzilli, chief marketing officer of Brand USA. "Global travelers are increasingly looking for local experiences that can't be found in travel brochures. This campaign is an open invitation to visit the USA, experience the warmth of the American people, and engage with the vast diversity of our destinations. A trip to the United States is perpetually new."

United Stories launches in South Dakota, where the town of Belle Fourche, is the geographic center of the United States. This is an ideal epicenter to begin telling unique travel stories around the people, places, and experiences available to international tourists in the USA.

To further amplify the narratives of South Dakota, United Stories has teamed up with six travel influencers who collectively reach an audience of more than 7 million social media followers worldwide. They include:

Jack Morris, from Australia, @doyoutravel

Lauren Bullen, from Australia, @gypsea_lust

Jacob Riglin, from the UK, @jacob

Jordan Hammond, from the UK, @jordhammond

Max Muench, from Germany, @muenchmax

Alyssa Lynch, from Canada, @alyssalynch

The campaign will emphasize that the USA is a collection of places and experiences whose spirit is found in the diversity of its people, as well as those visitors who have explored its culture, roots, and roads.

Brand USA invites the global travel community to follow along on Facebook, UnitedStories on Instagram, or VisitTheUSA.com/UnitedStories.

About Brand USA

Brand USA, the nation's destination marketing organization for the United States, was established in 2011 to increase international visitation to the USA in order to fuel the U.S. economy.

For industry or partner information about Brand USA, visit TheBrandUSA.com.

About Visit The USA

Visit The USA is the marketing outreach to global travelers to visit the United States. The campaigns it creates invite and inspire international travelers to experience the country's vibrancy, culture, and nearly infinite possibilities. From giant screen to mobile video and everything in between, Visit The USA showcases this country's unique travel journeys along our highways and byways across the vast geography of the United States.

To discover more about the USA and the boundless diversity of American travel experiences and authentic, rich culture, please follow UnitedStories on Instagram, Facebook, or VisitTheUSA.com/UnitedStories.

About Beautiful Destinations

Voted by FAST COMPANY as one of the world's most innovative companies in 2017, we are a purpose-driven travel media brand and award-winning creative agency behind some of the world's most innovative travel marketing. Sitting at the center of travel and culture, we fully understand the digitalization of the tourism industry, the changing consumption habits of today's travel consumer, and the rapidly changing new media landscape.

