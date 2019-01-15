The European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) Approves 620DV for Use in Airports

TORRANCE, California, January 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapiscan Systems receives additional approval of enhanced explosive detection capability for cabin baggage screening solution

Rapiscan Systems, a leading global supplier of security inspection technology, today announced that its 620DV system has been approved by European Civil Aviation Conference (ECAC) under its Common Evaluation Process of security equipment (CEP), for Explosive Detection Systems for Cabin Baggage (EDSCB) at Standard C1.

The 620DV is a high throughput carry-on baggage screening solution, currently used as a part of airport security infrastructures around the world. With dual-view screening technology and advanced detection algorithms, the 620DV provides high-quality detection of concealed explosive threats. The 620DV has already been ECAC approved for Type C Liquid Explosive Detection Systems and is currently the only dual-view checkpoint technology certified and deployed by U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

"We understand the critical importance of compliance with diverse security regulations, and meeting the standards set by regulatory boards around the world," said Mal Maginnis, President of Rapiscan Systems. "That's why we have invested so much time and energy in certifying our security products, and ensuring they work in harmony with the standards set by organizations like ECAC. The 620DV has already proven its proficiency, accuracy and effectiveness in several markets and we are proud to include this certification from ECAC in its many distinctions."

