Valmet to deliver two waste-to-energy boilers to Urumchi Jinghuan Environmental & Energy, China

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. EET

Valmet and Urumchi Jinghuan Environmental & Energy Co., Ltd. have signed a contract regarding a delivery of two boiler plants fired with refuse-derived fuel (RDF) for a greenfield waste-to-energy plant in Urumchi, China. The new waste-to-energy power boiler plant will support the circular economy and supply electricity to the power grid.

The order was included in Valmet's third quarter 2018 orders received. The value of the order is not disclosed.

The waste-to-energy solution enables high overall efficiency with very effective heat and power generation. Installation of the boiler is scheduled to begin in March 2019. Heat and power production will start by the end of 2019.

"Valmet's CYMIC boiler technology offers the most reliable solution for RDF. We expect to achieve high economic efficiency with less need for maintenance and fewer production shutdowns," says Wang Haoyu, Deputy General Manager and Chief Engineer of the plant. "At first, we didn't believe that an RDF-fired boiler could be this large and efficient, especially for handling China's extremely demanding municipal solid waste. But after visiting Valmet's excellent RDF boiler reference in China, we are fully convinced. The tailor-made boiler design meets our expectations for size and parameters, and we believe it will help us to optimize the entire plant."

"This will be our largest waste-to-energy boiler delivery in China. Our waste-to-energy concept has been developed especially for power plants utilizing RDF. It offers excellent reliability and lifespan through Valmet's unique superheater design, even for demanding fuels. Utilizing waste in energy production enables significant reductions of CO2 emissions compared to fossil fuel-powered plants," says Jussi Sinisalo, Valmet's Vice President for Pulp and Energy in China.

Technical information about the delivery

Valmet's delivery includes the major parts of two CYMIC boiler islands, from fuel silo to boiler outlet. The boiler uses circulating fluidized bed technology.

The boiler plant will burn one million tons of RDF (produced from 100% municipal solid waste) every year. Natural gas is used only for start-ups. The chlorine and alkaline content in the RDF fuel is very high, but Valmet's circular fluidized bed technology effectively controls emissions and corrosion.

Information about the customer Urumchi Jinghuan Environmental & Energy Co., Ltd.

Urumchi Jinghuan Environmental & Energy Co., Ltd. specializes in generating heat and power by incinerating solid municipal waste. The company is part of Beijing Environment Co., Ltd, a China-based company principally engaged in urban and rural environmental services, waste-to-energy and waste-to-resources, as well as construction of environmental projects. The company offers solid waste project planning, process engineering, investment and financing, operation and maintenance services.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Jussi Sinisalo, Vice President, Pulp and Energy, China Area, Valmet, jussi.sinisalo@valmet.com (mailto:jussi.sinisalo@valmet.com)

Xin Bo, Senior Manager, Energy Sales, China, Valmet, bo.xin@valmet.com (mailto:bo.xin@valmet.com)

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.1 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Read more www.valmet.com (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.valmet.com&data=02%7C01%7C%7C365a594a519140de934008d676d8c66f%7C65f8dbd7eb304ddc88b3f1f6fbea6ba2%7C1%7C0%7C636827070748571071&sdata=nFRmTu%2Fb9SsFrLhl90PNOrrwC%2F45aL2KxFwNhp7kw70%3D&reserved=0), www.twitter.com/valmetglobal (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitter.com%2Fvalmetglobal&data=02%7C01%7C%7C365a594a519140de934008d676d8c66f%7C65f8dbd7eb304ddc88b3f1f6fbea6ba2%7C1%7C0%7C636827070748571071&sdata=%2BDavS7nyzu8pDKSpg40bdsI4655Vfh66Su9N2kKxVU8%3D&reserved=0)

Processing of personal data (https://emea01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.valmet.com%2Fcontent_folder%2Fprocessing-of-personal-data%2F&data=02%7C01%7C%7C365a594a519140de934008d676d8c66f%7C65f8dbd7eb304ddc88b3f1f6fbea6ba2%7C1%7C0%7C636827070748581076&sdata=vCYJ%2Bs6J4pNfqic7LU5IYkHhVgD%2Fx071XuFv8%2FCP9qg%3D&reserved=0)

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Valmet via Globenewswire

